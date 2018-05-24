Thursday's South Jersey roundup: Buena baseball upsets Haddon Heights

The 10th-seeded Buena baseball team scored five runs Thursday in the seventh inning to edge No. 2 Haddon Heights, 5-2, in South Group 1 quarterfinal action. Yan Sauri hit a triple and TJ Cheli doubled to lead the Chiefs. Sauri and Cheli drove in two runs apiece. Matt Johnson pitched a complete game to earn the win.

Jared Weaver and Logan Manuola scored two runs each as No. 8 Timber Creek upset top-seeded Central Regional in the South Group 3 quarterfinals. Luke Mignone and Ethan Gardner combined to drive in three runs while Zach Grace picked up the win in five innings of work.

Devin Sharkey and Chase Petty combined for a no-hitter as No. 11 Mainland topped No. 3 Triton, 3-1, in the South Group 3 quarterfinals. Logan Petty hit a triple and Kyle Goodman a double to lead the Mustangs on offense.

R.J. Moten hit a home run to pace Delran in a 6-0 win against Middle Township in South Group 2 quarterfinal play. Moten was 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the contest.

Connor MacNeil went 2 for 4 with a triple to lift Haddonfield past Collingswood, 15-5, in playoff action. MacNeil scored four runs and drove in three in the win.

Jose Mateo hit a two-out walk-off double in the ninth inning as Vineland edged Howell, 7-6, in the South Group 4 quarterfinals.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Hailey Russo scored six goals as Clearview held off Eastern, 14-11, to win the South Group 4 title. Dani Paterno posted four goals and Camryn Pennypacker chipped in three more. Alyssa DeAngelo rounded out the scoring with one goal. Kara Heck and Savannah Slack each scored four times for the Vikings in the loss.

McKenzie Blake notched six goals to lead Haddonfield to a 18-7 win against Camden Catholic in the South Group 2 championship. Caroline Beckett finished the contest with five goals and dished out four assists. Olivia Conquest made six saves in the win.

Boys’ Tennis

Moorestown’s Dylan Paul, Adi Bulusu, Akshay Bhalodia and Dan Rohrbach combined for 400 career wins this week. Bulusu has 109 wins followed by Bhalodia with 106, Paul with 103 and Rohrbach with 88.