Friday's South Jersey roundup: Shawnee girls' lacrosse thumps Mainland

Jenna Mesisca posted six goals on Friday to lead the Shawnee girls’ lacrosse team to a 20-8 win against visiting Mainland in nonconference action. Lauren Jobes and Erica Barr found the back of the net five times each in the Renegades’ win. Carly Clapperton had a hat trick and Meredith Farley added a goal to round out the scoring.
Megan McIntyre-Bozzi led the way for Mainland with 4 goals in the loss.
Tori Rolon tallied four goals in Delran’s 12-6 win against visiting Northern Burlington. Larissa Hatzold chipped in a hat trick in the Burlington County League win. Mackenzie Santucci and Jessica Fell scored two goals apiece to pace the visitors in the loss.
Amber Conway and Haleigh Schafer finished with three goals apiece as Absegami held off Timber Creek, 12-10. Amanda Thaler led all scorers with four goals in the loss.
Baseball
Johnny Schroeder went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored as Bordentown rolled past Cinnaminson, 11-1, at home in Burlington County League play. Chris Wade finished the game 3 for 3 and drove in three runs.
Delran topped Woodstown, 10-0, at home behind stellar play from R.J. Moten, Alex Madera and Jonas Baker. Madera went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI while both Baker and Moten drove in two runs each.
Joe Dalsey singled five times to help Shawnee to a 15-6 win against visiting Winslow Township in Olympic Conference action. Colin Wetterau drove in three runs while Dan Frake struck out five in three innings.
Softball
Bridgette Gilliano hit a home run as Buena topped visiting Lower Cape May, 15-5. Gilliano went 3 for 4 with 4 runs scored for the hosts. Sam Maxwell, Gabby D’Ottavio and Jenna Lenko all doubled in the win while Nat Ampole added a triple.
Elisabeth Alicea, Kaitlyn Riggs and Marissa Varela each hit a double to lead Egg Harbor Township to a 8-1 win against host Triton. Megan Warker got the win on the mound.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Riley Hallock scored four times and Kevin Albright added three goals to lead Oakcrest to a 10-0 victory agaisnt host Winslow Township.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.