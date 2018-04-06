Friday's South Jersey roundup: Shawnee girls' lacrosse thumps Mainland

JEAST08-B 04-07–2017 .(AKIRA SUWA / For The Inquirer).Game Story off Timber Creek at Shawnee Baseball game Shawnee HS team is celebrating their winning at 7th inning 4 to 3.

Jenna Mesisca posted six goals on Friday to lead the Shawnee girls’ lacrosse team to a 20-8 win against visiting Mainland in nonconference action. Lauren Jobes and Erica Barr found the back of the net five times each in the Renegades’ win. Carly Clapperton had a hat trick and Meredith Farley added a goal to round out the scoring.

Megan McIntyre-Bozzi led the way for Mainland with 4 goals in the loss.

Tori Rolon tallied four goals in Delran’s 12-6 win against visiting Northern Burlington. Larissa Hatzold chipped in a hat trick in the Burlington County League win. Mackenzie Santucci and Jessica Fell scored two goals apiece to pace the visitors in the loss.

Amber Conway and Haleigh Schafer finished with three goals apiece as Absegami held off Timber Creek, 12-10. Amanda Thaler led all scorers with four goals in the loss.

Baseball

Johnny Schroeder went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored as Bordentown rolled past Cinnaminson, 11-1, at home in Burlington County League play. Chris Wade finished the game 3 for 3 and drove in three runs.

Delran topped Woodstown, 10-0, at home behind stellar play from R.J. Moten, Alex Madera and Jonas Baker. Madera went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI while both Baker and Moten drove in two runs each.

Joe Dalsey singled five times to help Shawnee to a 15-6 win against visiting Winslow Township in Olympic Conference action. Colin Wetterau drove in three runs while Dan Frake struck out five in three innings.

Softball

Bridgette Gilliano hit a home run as Buena topped visiting Lower Cape May, 15-5. Gilliano went 3 for 4 with 4 runs scored for the hosts. Sam Maxwell, Gabby D’Ottavio and Jenna Lenko all doubled in the win while Nat Ampole added a triple.

Elisabeth Alicea, Kaitlyn Riggs and Marissa Varela each hit a double to lead Egg Harbor Township to a 8-1 win against host Triton. Megan Warker got the win on the mound.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Riley Hallock scored four times and Kevin Albright added three goals to lead Oakcrest to a 10-0 victory agaisnt host Winslow Township.

