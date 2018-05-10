Thursday's South Jersey roundup: Jess Chen homers twice in Seneca's softball win

Girls Lacrosse game Kingsway at Clearview — .Clearview HS #26 Dani Paterno is running with a ball while Kingsway HS #20 Sam Volpe is trying to stop at first Half Clearview HS won 19 to 6 over Kingsway HS.

Jess Chen hit a pair of home runs Thursday for the Lenape softball team as the Indians held off visiting Seneca, 6-4. Chen was 2 for 2 in the win and drove in four runs. Jules Baker also had a strong performance for the host finishing with a double and a triple on 2 for 4 hitting. Olivia Avgousti struck out seven to earn the win in a complete game.

Maeve Lougheed hit a home run and drove in four runs while Ashley Pentz drove in two more as Audubon shut out Paulsboro, 17-0. Lougheed and Pentz were both 3 for 3 and scored three runs apiece.

Jordan Kelly had a strong offensive performance to help Cumberland edge Williamstown, 7-6, at home. Kelly hit a double and a home run as the Colts scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the win.

Rebecca Martino earned her 100th strikeout of the season as Cinnaminson toppled Moorestown, 10-3, at home in Burlington County League play. Martino struck out eight to pick up the win in a complete game.

Baseball

Seneca scored three runs in the seventh inning to top host Bishop Eustace, 5-4. Ryan Lopez and Matt Christopher both doubled as the Eagles came back from a three-run deficit.

Julian Del Valle hit a home run and Matt Johnson tripled as Buena blanked Delsea, 8-0, at home. Brady Betts struck out six in six innings of work to earn the win.

Michael Kenny homered and Cherry Hill West edged visiting Lenape, 7-6, in Olympic Conference action.

Kyle Marchetti struck out 10 in six innings of work to lead Bordentown to a 3-0 win against Delran in the BCSL final.

Collingswood used a big nine-run fourth inning to roll past Haddonfield, 15-1, as Christopher Latch hit a triple and Tom McConnell doubled. Latch was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored and three RBIs. Nate Koss also homered for the Panthers.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Megan McIntyre-Bozzi posted a game-high seven goals in Mainland’s 16-7 win against host Holy Spirit in Cape Atlantic League play. Molly O’Shea finished with a hat trick while both Casey Murray and Madison Ognibene had multi-goal games.

Cherokee got strong offensive performances from Victoria Hampton, Nicole Dilullo and Gab Bodine as the Chiefs edged Lenape, 16-8. Hampton led the Chiefs with five goals and three assists while Dilullo and Bodine scored four goals apiece. Ally Cowan paced the Indians with five goals of her own in the loss.

Taylor Metz scored eight times to pace Paul VI in a 17-0 win against visiting Gloucester Catholic.

Hailey Russo’s six-goal performance lifted Clearview past host Washington Township, 13-11, in nonconference action. Dani Paterno and Camryn Pennypacker tallied three goals apiece and Jillian Verrelle scored once to round out the scoring. Hannah Schrader led Washington Township with four goals.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Eric Turkheimer scored five goals to pace Rancocas Valley in a 11-10 overtime win against visiting Princeton. Colin MacFarland and Dan Myers scored twice each in the win.

Grant Pargas and Bailey Pringle tallied two goals each to lead Shawnee past Lenape, 7-6, in overtime. Dan Falzone made seven saves for the Renegades.