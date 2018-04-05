Thursday's South Jersey roundup: Absegami baseball edges St. Joseph in extras

The Absegami baseball team earned a 4-3 win Thursday against visiting St. Joseph in a game that went 11 innings. Bill Wheatley scored the winning run off a sacrifice fly by Gabe Gilger in the top of the 11th inning. Wheatley had singled then Sam Daggers hit a double off the fence before Gilger got to the plate.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Gab Bodine notched a hat trick as Cherokee edged Shawnee in double overtime, 9-8, at home in Olympic Conference action. Mary Carroll and Samantha Patrizi scored two goals apiece for the Chiefs. Erica Barr led the Renegades with a hat trick in the loss.
Lauren Figura paced Lenape with four goals, but the Indians fell to Olympic Conference foe Washington Township, 14-11. Deanna Balsama scored six times for the hosts in the win.
Savannah Slack led Lenape with three goals in a 12-8 win against visiting Clearview. Dani Mlkvy and Marissa Robbins chipped in two goals each for the Indians.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Shawn O’Keefe and Ian Gray each posted four goals as Seneca topped Cherry Hill West, 14-2.
Softball
Kamryn Kennedy hit a double in the bottom of the 11th inning to drive in the winning run as Highland edged Cumberland, 11-10. Alexis Ortiz went 4 for 7 with two doubles and drove in 3 runs in the win. Jenna Gardner went 3 for 6 with a double and a home run.
Elaina Hansen hit two home runs as Clearview held off Williamstown, 18-16, in Tri-County Conference action. Hansen went 2 for 3 and drove in five runs. Alexis Schauer led the way for Williamstown and went 3 for 4 with 4 RBI. Schauer and Macenzie Long combined for three home runs in the loss.
