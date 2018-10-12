Friday's South Jersey football roundup: Delran, Burlington Township remain undefeated

Number 20 Delran leaned on big plays from Dustin Desher and RJ Moten Friday to beat Haddon Heights, 28-19, to stay unbeaten at 6-0. Down 19-14 at halftime, Desher hit Miekel House for a 95-yard touchdown pass to take a two-point lead. Moten followed with a 64-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to give the Bears their nine-point lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
***
Danny Grozozski threw five touchdown passes as No. 9 Burlington Township remained undefeated with a 41-7 victory over Allentown. Grozozski found Isaiah Pae for two scores, including a 64-yard strike on the second play of the second half to give the Falcons a 13-point lead. Tyrese Ware added two touchdown receptions for Burlington Township, which improve to 6-0 on the season.
***
Tai Matlock’s 6-yard touchdown run with two minutes remaining in the game proved to be deciding score in No. 14 Rancocas Valley’s 30-22 victory over Vineland. Matlock also rushed for a 96-yard touchdown on a third-and-12 to give the Red Devils a 22-6 lead in the third quarter. The Fighting Clan tied the game with five minutes left thanks to Nahzir Broome’s 1-yard touchdown run and Ryan Shelton’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Toney.
***
Jajuan Hudson scored touchdowns three different ways to power Camden to a 36-0 win over Pennsauken in a West Jersey Football League game Friday night. Hudson scored on a 23-yard reception, a 20-yard run and 28-yard interception return as Camden, the No. 6 team in the Inquirer Top 25, improved to 5-1 with its fifth straight win. Hudson also had a 75-yard kickoff return for touchdown nullified by a penalty. Monte Williams three two touchdown passes and Rameer Nock scored on a 76-yard run for Camden.
Jajuan Hudson with 20 TD run on reverse as Camden takes 21-0 lead on Pennsauken with 354 left in third @PurpleNGold_AD @TheHIGHFB pic.twitter.com/K99FgwQ1xV
— Philip Anastasia (@PhilAnastasia) October 12, 2018
***
DeMonte Campbell scored three touchdowns, including a 44-yard scamper, as No. 2 Williamstown handled Washington Township, 34-3. Wade Inge contributed two rushing touchdowns for the Braves.
Final score, Braves 34, Wash Twp 3. Braves take the Jefferson Hospital Trophy for another year! pic.twitter.com/J7onvEJx37
— Williamstown AD (@BravesScores) October 13, 2018
***
Eddie Jamison fired two touchdown passes to Cartier Gray and another to Solomon DeShields as No. 11 Millville won its fourth straight game with a 40-12 decision over Bridgeton. DeShields scored a touchdown on special teams after picking up a blocked punt for 42 yards. Tex Thompson added a rushing touchdown for the Thunderbolts.
Millville Football vs. Bridgeton w/ 6:26 left in the 1st Quarter: T. Thompson with a 6yd TD run!! Bolts up 6-0!! @pdrtrainer @DJPlaymakers @SJGridironGang @drgentile_mps @StephDeRose pic.twitter.com/oF4AA4uMAq
— David LaGamba (@TBoltAthletics) October 12, 2018
***
The first of Rashad Raymond’s three rushing touchdowns came from 89 yards yard out as No. 24 Cinnaminson defeated Holy Cross, 39-14.
***
Shane El, Nick Harmer, and Rob Wilsey all punched in rushing touchdowns as Sterling knocked off No. 24 Willingboro, 23-21.
Sterling hosts Willingboro pic.twitter.com/wpFOP0ddly
— Sterling Athletics (@SHSKnightsAD) October 12, 2018
***
Matt Klemm hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Justin Milligan with just more than two minutes remaining to give Maple Shade a 28-21 win over Palmyra. The Wildcats scored 21 unanswered points to overcome a 21-7 halftime deficit. Milligan and Dominic Acevedo each delivered rushing touchdowns in the second half to spark the comeback.
***
Xavier Coleman rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns as Lenape breezed past Camden Catholic, 39-0. Dasan Craig added 115 rushing yards, including a 64-yard touchdown run for the Indians.
***
Dashaun Harris broke off three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown to lift Gloucester Catholic over Woodstown, 35-21. The longest of Harris’ scores came on a 65-yard run.
***
Joe Massari’s 90-yard kickoff return to open the second half highlighted a four-touchdown performance as Mainland defeated Middle Township, 28-17. Massari also ran for two scores and caught a 43-yard touchdown pass for the Mustangs.
Senior night here at The Corral – all seniors represent the team as captains pic.twitter.com/qRVBtL0B6B
— Mainland Football Stats (@MainlandStats) October 12, 2018
***
Chris Doughty rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first half as Buena rolled past Clayton, 42-6. Luke Santiago opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run while Byron Spellman added a rushing score of 39 yards and a receiving score of 20 yards. The Chiefs piled up 511 yards of offense to the Clippers’ 36.