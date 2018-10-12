Friday's South Jersey football roundup: Delran, Burlington Township remain undefeated

Lenape’s Amir Byrd (8) celebrates a third-quarter touchdown with Brandon Carter (20), Dasan Craig (29) and Legend King (6) during the annual Thanksgiving day game against Shawnee at Lenape High School in Medford, New Jersey, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Lenape won 45-0.

Number 20 Delran leaned on big plays from Dustin Desher and RJ Moten Friday to beat Haddon Heights, 28-19, to stay unbeaten at 6-0. Down 19-14 at halftime, Desher hit Miekel House for a 95-yard touchdown pass to take a two-point lead. Moten followed with a 64-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to give the Bears their nine-point lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

***

Danny Grozozski threw five touchdown passes as No. 9 Burlington Township remained undefeated with a 41-7 victory over Allentown. Grozozski found Isaiah Pae for two scores, including a 64-yard strike on the second play of the second half to give the Falcons a 13-point lead. Tyrese Ware added two touchdown receptions for Burlington Township, which improve to 6-0 on the season.

***

Tai Matlock’s 6-yard touchdown run with two minutes remaining in the game proved to be deciding score in No. 14 Rancocas Valley’s 30-22 victory over Vineland. Matlock also rushed for a 96-yard touchdown on a third-and-12 to give the Red Devils a 22-6 lead in the third quarter. The Fighting Clan tied the game with five minutes left thanks to Nahzir Broome’s 1-yard touchdown run and Ryan Shelton’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Toney.

***

Jajuan Hudson scored touchdowns three different ways to power Camden to a 36-0 win over Pennsauken in a West Jersey Football League game Friday night. Hudson scored on a 23-yard reception, a 20-yard run and 28-yard interception return as Camden, the No. 6 team in the Inquirer Top 25, improved to 5-1 with its fifth straight win. Hudson also had a 75-yard kickoff return for touchdown nullified by a penalty. Monte Williams three two touchdown passes and Rameer Nock scored on a 76-yard run for Camden.

Jajuan Hudson with 20 TD run on reverse as Camden takes 21-0 lead on Pennsauken with 354 left in third @PurpleNGold_AD @TheHIGHFB pic.twitter.com/K99FgwQ1xV — Philip Anastasia (@PhilAnastasia) October 12, 2018

***

DeMonte Campbell scored three touchdowns, including a 44-yard scamper, as No. 2 Williamstown handled Washington Township, 34-3. Wade Inge contributed two rushing touchdowns for the Braves.

Final score, Braves 34, Wash Twp 3. Braves take the Jefferson Hospital Trophy for another year! pic.twitter.com/J7onvEJx37 — Williamstown AD (@BravesScores) October 13, 2018

***

Eddie Jamison fired two touchdown passes to Cartier Gray and another to Solomon DeShields as No. 11 Millville won its fourth straight game with a 40-12 decision over Bridgeton. DeShields scored a touchdown on special teams after picking up a blocked punt for 42 yards. Tex Thompson added a rushing touchdown for the Thunderbolts.

***

The first of Rashad Raymond’s three rushing touchdowns came from 89 yards yard out as No. 24 Cinnaminson defeated Holy Cross, 39-14.

***

Shane El, Nick Harmer, and Rob Wilsey all punched in rushing touchdowns as Sterling knocked off No. 24 Willingboro, 23-21.

Sterling hosts Willingboro pic.twitter.com/wpFOP0ddly — Sterling Athletics (@SHSKnightsAD) October 12, 2018

***

Matt Klemm hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Justin Milligan with just more than two minutes remaining to give Maple Shade a 28-21 win over Palmyra. The Wildcats scored 21 unanswered points to overcome a 21-7 halftime deficit. Milligan and Dominic Acevedo each delivered rushing touchdowns in the second half to spark the comeback.

***

Xavier Coleman rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns as Lenape breezed past Camden Catholic, 39-0. Dasan Craig added 115 rushing yards, including a 64-yard touchdown run for the Indians.

***

Dashaun Harris broke off three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown to lift Gloucester Catholic over Woodstown, 35-21. The longest of Harris’ scores came on a 65-yard run.

***

Joe Massari’s 90-yard kickoff return to open the second half highlighted a four-touchdown performance as Mainland defeated Middle Township, 28-17. Massari also ran for two scores and caught a 43-yard touchdown pass for the Mustangs.

Senior night here at The Corral – all seniors represent the team as captains pic.twitter.com/qRVBtL0B6B — Mainland Football Stats (@MainlandStats) October 12, 2018

***

Chris Doughty rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first half as Buena rolled past Clayton, 42-6. Luke Santiago opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run while Byron Spellman added a rushing score of 39 yards and a receiving score of 20 yards. The Chiefs piled up 511 yards of offense to the Clippers’ 36.