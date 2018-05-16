Wednesday's South Jersey roundup: Clearview upsets Northern Burlington in boys' lacrosse sectionals

The 12th-seeded Clearview boys’ lacrosse team upset No. 5 Northern Burlington, 7-4, Wednesday in the opening round of South Group 3 play. Sean McAllister led the Pioneers with two goals and an assist in the win. Clearview scored four times in the fourth quarter to overcome a 4-3 deficit.

James Conway, Riley Ferguson, Jackson Heilig, Justin Kill and Vince Voltaggio scored a goal apiece in the win.

Shane Bakley tallied four goals to lift Eastern to a 10-7 win against Kingsway in South Group 4 first round action. Steve McClain and Ethan Shacket scored two goals each in the Vikings’ victory. Nick Brennan paced Kingsway with a hat trick in the loss.

Carson Shultz’s five-goal performance propelled Washington Township to a 9-4 win against Freehold Township. Dante Magliano scored two goals while Gianluca Lockhart and Cole Rueblinger posted a goal each to round out the scoring.

Mainland got goals from eight different players in a 17-5 win against Absegami in South Group 3 action. Devon Ford, Vincent Giunta and Antonio Yeoman finished with a hat trick each to pace the Mustangs.

Shane Knobloch, Ryan Pozaga and Sam Winkler combined for nine goals in top-seeded Moorestown’s 15-1 win against Toms River South.

Jake Schneider led Ocean City with five goals as the Red Raiders toppled Jackson Liberty, 14-1, the first round of South Group 2 play. Marty Cattie, Christian Kuhn and Trent Laveson also had multi-goal games.

Four players scored hat tricks for Shawnee as the Renegades raced past Neptune, 19-3, in the opening round of South Group 3 action. Kyle Korchak, Grant Pargas, Tom Shinske and Gavyn Wilson all finished with three goals.