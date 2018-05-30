Wednesday's South Jersey roundup: Allentown advances to South Group 3 final

The Moorestown girls celebrate after winning the Ocean City at Moorestown HS South Jersey Group 3 ladies lacrosse final on May 25, 2018. Moorestown won the game 18-3.

Robin Panzarella tallied five goals Wednesday as the Moorestown girls’ lacrosse team toppled Allentown, 15-1, in the South Group 3 state semifinals. Kacey Knobloch scored a hat trick while Cailin Field added a pair of goals. Colette Smith dished out four assists and chipped in a goal in the win.

Moorestown will face Summit on Saturday in the Group 3 state final.

Charlie Baldwin notched a hat trick, but Woodstown fell to Pingry, 17-6, in the South Group 1 state semifinals. Daisy Baldwin added two goals and Abigail Evans chipped in one. Mairead Higgins paced Pingry with five goals in the win.

Baseball

Jack Herman doubled twice and drove in two runs as Eastern edged Gloucester, 10-0, in the Camden County tournament final. Brett Bordi drove in three runs on a triple while Jesse Barbera had three hits and scored three runs.