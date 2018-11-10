Saturday's South Jersey roundup: Eastern and Moorestown field hockey capture respective Group state titles

Ryleigh Heck scored a team-high six goals Saturday as the Eastern field hockey team won its 20th consecutive NJSIAA Group 4 state title with an 11-0 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan. Kara Heck added two goals for the Vikings while Tara Somers, Kylie Zielinski, and Madison Guyer contributed a goal apiece. Eastern, now moving onto the Tournament of Champions, has outscored its opponents 48-0 in five playoff games.

Delaney Lawler recorded a hat trick and an assist to help Moorestown secure the NJSIAA Group 3 title with a 7-0 win over Warren Hills. Kayla Frank added two goals for the Quakers, who also advance to the Tournament of Champions.

Haddonfield fell to Shore Regional, 2-1, in the NJSIAA Group 1 final. Lily Santi scored both goals for the victors. Caitlyn Tedeschi represented the Bulldogs’ only goal.

Seneca lost to West Essex, 4-0, in the NJSIAA Group 2 final. Ellie Decker led the Knights with a pair of goals.

Football

Joey Moore knocked down a pass attempt on a two-point conversion attempt as the the No. 4 seeded Renegades edged top-seeded Millville, 28-26, in the South Group 4 semifinals. Eddie Jamison’s touchdown pass to Dashon Byers brought the Thunderbolts within two points with 18 seconds remaining. Dom Frigiola gave the Renegades an 8-point lead with a 30-yard interception return with less than a minute left. Matt Welsey and Tom Rebstock each accounted for two touchdowns for Shawnee, who will play Clearview in Friday’s title game.

In the other semifinal, Mike Ancona’s 1-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter gave Clearview a 10-point cushion as the Pioneers shut out Highland, 20-0. After a Justin Iaoccio interception, Troy Betancur added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

Danny Grozozski hit Justin Johnson for two touchdown passes of 33 and 27 yards as top-seeded Burlington Township knocked off Timber Creek, 21-18, in the South Group 3 semifinals. Rodney Vines contributed a 3-yard touchdown plunge for the Falcons. Burlington Township will play Woodrow Wilson, which handled Delsea 42-14, in Friday’s title game.

Wade Inge finished with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown as No. 1 seed Williamstown rolled past Vineland, 28-7, in the South Group 5 semifinals. The Braves will take on a Rancocas Valley, which defeated Lenape 28-7, in Friday’s championship game.

Bhayshul Tuten carried the ball 21 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns to lead Paulsboro over Asbury Park, 34-0, in the Central Group 1 semifinals. The Red Raiders will play Willingboro, a 22-6 winner over Florence, in Friday’s title game.

Jada Byers rushed for three touchdowns in St. Joseph’s 52-0 win over Immaculata in the Non-Public Group 2 semifinals. Keshon Griffin scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery and a blocked punt for the Wildcats, who will take on Holy Spirit on November 23.

Tyreke Brown caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kavon Lewis and rushed for another as top-seeded Penns Grove topped Buena, 17-6, in the South Group 1 semifinals. The Red Devils will meet No. 2 seed Salem, who beat Gateway 15-0, in Friday’s championship game.

St. Augustine fell to St. Joseph (Mont.), 16-8, in the Non-Public Group 4 quarterfinals. Angelo Guglielmello hit three field goals for the Green Raiders. Charles Chiango brought the Hermits within eight after a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown.