Tuesday's South Jersey roundup: Eastern girls' soccer advances to Group 4 final with double OT win

Eastern’s Sara Brocious (right) chases the ball against Camden Catholic on Sept. 28.

Klio Kokolis scored in double overtime Tuesday to give Eastern a 2-1 win over Hunterdon Central in the Group 4 girls’ soccer semifinals and send the Vikings to the state title game. Kelli McGroarty tied the game with 17 minutes left to force overtime.

Eastern will play in the Group 4 title game on Sunday at Kean University against Bridgewater-Raritan, which beat West Orange in the other semifinal, .

***

Cici Imhotep and Julia Dalmass scored as Moorestown defeated Brick Township, 2-0, in the Group 3 semifinals. Moorestown plays Northern Highlands in the title game on Sunday.

Boys’ Soccer

Washington Township advanced to the Group 4 championship Tuesday with a 4-0 win over East Brunswick in the boys’ soccer semifinal. Chad Yates scored two goals, and Alex Desiderio and Sam Flaiano added scores.

Washington Township will play Morris Knolls in the championship game on Saturday at Kean University. Morris Knolls defeated Elizabeth, 3-0, in the other semifinal. The Minutemen won the Group 4 title in 2014 and 2015 before losing in the semifinals in 2016 and 2017.

***

Holmdel defeated Delran, 2-1, in the Group 2 semifinals. Anthony Arena and Jack Russo scored. Jayson Vandermark scored for Delran.

***

Leonardo Montesinos, Andrew Shaw, and Luke Yates scored in Ocean Township’s 3-0 victory over Seneca in the Group 3 semifinals.