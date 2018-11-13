Souderton girls' soccer headed for state title after Averie Doughty's two clutch goals

Souderton beats Peters Township in dramatic fashion to advance to the PIAA Class 4A title game against Pennridge.

The Souderton girls’ soccer season was in danger of coming to a close as the Indians trailed 1-0 to District 7’s Peters Township in the waning seconds of Tuesday’s PIAA Class 4A semifinals.

“I was keeping hope,” first year coach Lindsy Jones said, “but as the [final] minute was winding down, I was thinking to myself it was a good run, we did really well.”

Averie Doughty wasn’t ready to go home, and buried a shot with 11 seconds left just outside the box in regulation to tie the game, and then scored the game-winner halfway through the first overtime to give Souderton a 2-1 victory.

Doughty has been on a tear as of late, scoring a goal in regulation and the game-winning goal on penalty kicks in the Indians’ 2-1 win over Seneca Valley in the quarterfinal round.

“She’s very aggressive and loves to go to the goal,” Jones said. “She has good timing in the box and knows how to win the ball.”

Souderton will meet Suburban One Continental foe Pennridge in Saturday’s Class 4A final on Saturday at Hershey Park Stadium at 4 p.m. The Rams got past Ephrata, 1-0, thanks to Lauren McIntyre’s first-half goal.

The Indians haven’t beat the Rams in two meeting this season, losing 1-0 on Sept. 17 and playing to a scoreless tie Oct. 11.

“We have a rivalry going,” Jones said on the matchup. “It’s pretty cool to be playing a team in our league. We’re excited to meet them in the final.”