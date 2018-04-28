Saturday's Pa. roundup: Reilly Fillman hits first career homer as Marple Newtown baseball stays undefeated

Archbishop Carroll’s Cole Chestnet gets high-fives from teammates earlier this season.

Reilly Fillman slammed his first career home run Saturday and went 4 for 4 with three runs scored as the Marple Newtown baseball team remained undefeated with an 18-8 victory over Cardinal O’Hara. Alden Mathes and Tyler Bogon each recorded four hits while Luke Zimmerman also homered for the Tigers, who improve to 13-0 on the year.

***

Alex Cornell allowed two hits over six inning as Archbishop Carroll topped Penn Charter, 7-2. Cole Chesnet had two hits and scored twice and Conner Kehome also recorded two two hits and drove in a run for the Patriots.

***

Jared Sweeney finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs to lift Shipley over Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 9-6. Cole Humes went 3 for 4 with a double for the Gators.

***

Malvern Prep used a four-spot in the home sixth to go up for good in a 5-3 triumph over Episcopal Academy. Jordan Dissin and Lonnie White both doubled for the Friars.

***

Clay Corcimiglia and Cole Levis each doubled as Delco Christian beat Collegium Charter, 8-6.

Softball

Megan Kidd and Ava Brakieoncki each homered in Archbishop Ryan’s 7-4 victory over Bensalem. Dana Bell picked up the win striking out 14 batters.

***

Rachel Butler allowed an earned run and struck out seven during a complete to lead Avon Grove over Pennridge, 4-1.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Celia Meyer scored four goals as Germantown Friends edged Hill School, 10-9. Riley Knowles and Curran McLaughlin both had two goals for the Tigers.

***

Lily Nolan recorded six goals in Pennsbury’s 14-13 triumph over West Chester East.

***

Emily Hauck and Arianna Lavelle combined for seven goals as Merion Mercy upended Friends’ Central, 14-10.

***

Marissa McGarrey finished with seven goals as Baldwin topped Exeter, 13-6. Myla Barnett and Natalie Sgro each had two goals for the Bears.