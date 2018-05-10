Thursday's Pa. roundup: Plymouth Whitemarsh baseball blanks Cheltenham

The Plymouth Whitemarsh baseball team poses for a picture during its spring training trip to Vero Beach, Florida. The Colonials beat Cheltenham, 7-0, on Thursday.

Steve Longo went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Plymouth Whitemarsh baseball team handled Cheltenham, 7-0, on Thursday. Ben Mascio permitted four hits and two walks while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings. Steve Blum recorded the game’s final out on the mound. The Colonials have now won four consecutive meetings against Cheltenham. Plymouth Whitemarsh (11-6, 8-5 SOL American) hasn’t qualified for the district playoffs since 2014. The Colonials last won a playoff game in 2011.

Kenneth Rodriguez homered and finished with three RBIs as George School defeated Academy of the New Church, 12-2, in the Quaker Cup semifinals.

Softball

Kaylee Fiocca had two doubles and a homer as String Theory Academy shut down Washington, 17-0, in the second round of the Public League playoffs. She also struck out five over three innings to pick up the win in the circle.

Alison Kelble recorded 10 strikeouts over five innings as Philadelphia Academy Charter advanced with an 11-0 blanking of Swenson. Kayla Rockey hit a grand slam.

In other Public League playoff action, Northeast beat Esperanza, 15-0, behind Hannah McIllmurray’s all-around game. She fanned eight batters and went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Maddie Fife drove in three runs as West Chester Rustin took down Oxford, 11-9. Mallory Hardwick went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

Dana Bell struck out 15 as Archbishop Ryan held off Nazareth Academy, 5-2. Ava Brakoniecki knocked in four runs.

Brooke Salisbury’s RBI double in the sixth proved to the game-winner in Avon Grove’s 4-3 triumph over West Chester Henderson. Olivia Kunitsky homered in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Peyton Gensler and Ryan Rosenblum each scored four goals as Spring-Ford defeated Perkiomen Valley, 13-9, in the Pioneer Athletic Conference final.

Souderton’s Stephen Blue became the all-time leading scorer in program history during an 11-10 loss to Harriton. Blue finished with three goals and three assists on Thursday.



Girls’ Lacrosse

Katie Detwiler netted four goals as Archbishop Carroll got past Plymouth Whitemarsh, 13-3. The Patriots improved to 12-2 overall and 10-0 in the Catholic League.

Golf

George School beat Abington Friends, 182-205, thanks to Natasha Kiel’s round of 43. George School ends the regular season tied for first in the Friends Schools League with Shipley and Moorestown Friends.



Boys’ Tennis

Masterman remained undefeated with a 5-0 victory over Bonner-Prendergast in the District 12 Class 2A championship. The Blue Dragons were fresh off a win over Central in the Public League title match. Masterman will aim for better success in the PIAA state playoffs after falling to New Hope-Solebury in the first round last year.





Friday’s Preview

The Pioneer Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse final between Owen J. Roberts and Boyertown was suspended on Thursday due to multiple lightning delays. The game will continue Friday at 7 p.m. at Methacton, with Owen J. Roberts ahead 6-5.