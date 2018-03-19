Monday's Pa. roundup: Alexa Brodie's early flurry helps C.B. South advance

Central Bucks South’s Haley Meinel (24) drives for a layup against Parkland in the first quarter of a PIAA 3A playoff game Friday, March 10, 2017 at William Tennent High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

The Central Bucks South girls’ basketball team snapped North Allegheny’s undefeated season Monday night with a 52-49 win in the Class 6A state semifinals. Alexa Brodie scored 18 points through the first three quarters including 8 points during a 12-0 run for the Titans in the third quarter.

Central Bucks South will face Upper Dublin in the Class 6A championship game on Thursday.

West Catholic topped Penn Manor in overtime, 50-48, in the Class 2A state semifinals. Destiney McPhaul led the Burrs with 22 points in the win and Kyliah Singletary finished with 12. It marks the first time in school history that West Catholic will play for a state title. The Burrs face Bellwood-Antis Thursday in the Class 2A state championship.

Neumann-Goretti toppled Dunmore, 66-42 in the Class 3A state semifinal. Jabria Ingram led Neumann-Goretti with 18 points and Diamond Johnson added 16 points for the Saints. Ingram grabbed 5 rebounds and 6 steals and , dished out 6 assists in the win. Neumann-Goretti faces Bishop Canevin on Thursday in the Class 3A state final.

Boys’ Basketball

Darius Forney scored 10 points as Faith Christian fell, 63-38, to Lourdes Regional in the Class 1A state semifinals. Owen Bradford finished with 9 points in the loss.

Boys’ Tennis

Unionville got strong singles play from Tristan Bradley, Ethan Bradley and Victor Li to earn a 7-0 win against Bishop Shanahan in Ches-Mont League play. The Indians move to 4-0 on the season.

Brett Graybill, Josh Biskowitz and Ben Kane all won in singles contests to lift Downington West past West Chester East, 7-0.

GAMP got wins from Minh Nguyen, Jacob Marion and Micah Kurtz in the first three singles matches to edge Central, 3-2, in Public League action.

Radnor’s Max Safanov won back-to-back sets at No. 1 singles to help the Raiders to a 6-1 win against Abington. Safanov dropped his opening set, 5-7 before winning the next two, 6-3, 6-1.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Savannah Sweitzer scored five goals and dished out two assists to lead Springside Chestnut Hill to a big 13-1 win against visiting Friends’ Central. Catie Brook posted a hat trick and Riley Redpath tallied two goals and two assists in the win.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.