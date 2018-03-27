West Chester Rustin, Downingtown East, and St. Joseph's Prep win state hockey titles

St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Holy Ghost Prep, 4-2, for the program’s first Flyers Cup championship.

The West Chester Rustin ice hockey team won its fifth consecutive state title this past weekend.

Junior forward Nick Ferraro scored two goals as the Knights claimed yet another Class A state crown with a 4-1 win over previously undefeated Bishop McCort (Johnstown). Ian Strasinski and Justin Demyan had one goal apiece.

Rustin (19-2-3) captured its fifth straight Class A Flyers Cup earlier this month. The Knights also won a national championship in 2017.

Veteran head coach Nick Russo, who has over 350 career wins at the high school level, has a lot to do with the continued success of the program, which surpassed 250 wins this season. Russo has been the varsity coach since 2006, when Rustin became the third high school in the West Chester Area School District.

In the Class AA title game, Ryan Prestayko scored in the fifth overtime to give Downingtown East a 3-2 victory over Penguins Cup champion Armstrong. It was the longest game in Pennsylvania state championship history.

Dan Stankiewicz and Luca Pisani also scored for the Cougars, who won their second consecutive Class AA state hockey crown.

For Downingtown East (20-5), it was the fourth consecutive overtime victory as well, dating back to the Flyers Cup quarterfinals. They beat Central Bucks South in the Flyers Cup title game.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph’s Prep won its first Class AAA state title with a 4-0 victory over Seneca Valley. Marc Colavita recorded three goals.

The Hawks won the program’s first Flyers Cup championship last week.

