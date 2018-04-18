Wednesday's Pa. roundup: Sarah Dowalo pitches Neshaminy softball to victory

Natalie Florshutz winds up for the pitch.Girls Softball Game between Coatesville and Downingtown West played on Wednesday.

Sarah Dowalo pitched a four-hit complete game shutout with seven strikeouts Wednesday as the Neshaminy softball team defeated Truman, 5-0. Liana Jones and Natalie Rios both homered for the Redskins.

***

Rachel Butler fanned 11 in a complete game shutout to lead Avon Grove past Sun Valley, 4-0. Mack VanSciver added two hits while Olivia Kunitsky contributed an RBI single for the Red Devils.

***

Kaylee Fiocca punched out 11 batters and allowed two hits as String Theory topped Girls High, 6-0. Fiocca helped her own cause at the plate with a triple.

***

Claire Overton and Rachel Lopez each tripled and drove in two runs as Conestoga beat Marple Newtown, 10-3. Lauren Lofland struck out 10 to earn the win.

***

Yasmine Gonzalez and Karinna Ramos both homered as Tacony Academy Charter edged Mastbaum, 11-10.

***

Erin Mullen went 4 for 4 with a run scored in Merion Mercy’s 8-7 triumph over Nazareth Academy. Mya McGann added three hits and two RBIs for the Golden Bears.

Baseball

Luke Zimmerman struck out seven in a near no-hitter to lead Marple Newtown over Conestoga, 4-0. Zimmerman was two outs away from a no-hit bid, and added a hit and two RBIs at the plate.

***

Connor Offshack’s go-ahead two-run double in the top of the seventh lifted Malvern Prep over Friends’ Central, 7-3.

***

Jake Stoller fueled a six-run sixth inning with a go-ahead two-run single in Lower Merion’s 7-5 win over Penncrest.

***

Dalen Griffith hit a walk-off single scoring Ryan Todd to give Oxford a 2-1 victory over West Chester East.

***

Nick Bitsko finished a triple shy of the cycle going 4 for 4 with three RBIs and five runs scored as Central Bucks East outlasted Abington, 16-15.

***

Tyler Kehoe struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings of relief as Archbishop Carroll downed Roman Catholic, 8-5. Trent Pierce stroked a single in the top of the sixth to give the Patriots a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

***

Jared Durkin’s two-out two-run single in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference in Swenson’s 3-1 triumph over GAMP. John Bautista struck out 12 in 6.2 innings for the Lions.

***

Tim Dahme went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run as Springfield (M) defeated Quakertown, 9-7. Trevor McCaffery and McLeod Farley each recorded three hits for the Spartans.

***

Blake Mayberry tripled and saved Brooks Ey’s win in Central’s 8-5 victory over Olney. Ey struck out nine over 4 2/3 innings. Rawyn Mercado knocked in two runs for the Lancers.

