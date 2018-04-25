Wednesday's Pa. roundup: Adam Jaep and Joe LaFiora deliver in Neumann-Goretti's win over Archbishop Carroll

Adam Jaep finished 3 for 4 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning Wednesday to lead the Neumann-Goretti baseball team past Archbishop Carroll, 7-4. Joe LaFiora capped off the four-run fifth for the Saints with a two-run double. Joe Messina pitched 2 1/3 scoreless inning to save Colin Eiser’s win. The victory puts Neumann in second place in the Catholic at 6-1 behind undefeated La Salle. The Patriots drop to third place at 5-1.
Chuck Kelley tossed three-inning five-hitter and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Father Judge rolled to a 11-0 triumph over Lansdale Catholic. Matt Spaeth added a double, and Andrew Burgher tripled for the Crusaders.
Robbie Bailey doubled, walked twice, and scored three runs as Archbishop Wood defeated Bishop McDevitt 15-0. Kyle McNamee recorded a hit, walk, and two RBIs for the Vikings.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Sydney Tornetta scored five goals, including the game-winner with four minutes left as Methacton edged Boyertown, 12-11. Julie Byrne added three goals for the Warriors.
Randi Hess and Riley McGowan scored two goals apiece as Souderton beat Upper Dublin, 8-6.