Tyreke Evans to host free basketball camp in Chester

Tyreke Evans, who plays for the Indiana Pacers, will host a free basketball camp for up to 160 students in grades four through 12 this weekend in his hometown of Chester.

Evans played high school ball for the old American Christian Academy and went on to the University Memphis for one season before being selected by the Sacramento Kings with the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.4 points in 52 games last season for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The fifth annual basketball camp will be held at Chester High from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Students will receive backpacks filled with school supplies.

For more information on the camp, contact Melissa Warren at melissa0401warren@gmail.com.