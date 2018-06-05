Tuesday's Pa. roundup: La Salle advances to lacrosse state title game

Ethan LaMond and Chris Mockaitis each scored two goals as the La Salle boys’ lacrosse team defeated Conestoga, 7-4, in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals on Tuesday. The Explorers will play Manheim Township in Saturday’s final at West Chester East at 4:30 p.m.

Nicky Palermo scored in overtime to give Strath Haven a thrilling 12-11 win over Mars in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals. The Panthers will face Bishop Shanahan, a 17-5 winner over York Catholic, on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Baseball

Jason Walter went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored as Council Rock North beat Frankford, 11-1, in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs. Eric Hoefer and Matt Roda combined to allow just one hit for the Indians, who will face Cumberland Valley on Thursday.

Vince Rossomando has resigned as Holy Ghost Prep’s head baseball coach, the school announced in a press release Tuesday. Rossomando compiled a 46-16-1 record in three seasons, and was with the program for 12 years.

“When I was hired as the head coach in 2015, it was one of the best days of my life,” Rossomando said in the release. “Conversely, the decision to step away from the program is one of the hardest I’ve had to make, but I will leave Holy Ghost with fond memories.”

Holy Ghost went 17-3 overall and 15-1 in the Bicentennial Athletic League this past season. The Firebirds lost to Penncrest in the first round of the PIAA District 1 Class 5A playoffs.

Softball

Hannah Sebenick recorded 14 strikeouts as Springfield (Montco) held off Masterman, 6-1, in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. The Spartans will face District 2 champion Holy Redeemer in the quarterfinals Thursday at Parkland High School at 6 p.m.

In Class 5A action, Bridget Bailey fanned 19 batters as Interboro blanked String Theory, 7-0. The Buccaneers will take on District 7 runner-up Thomas Jefferson on Thursday.