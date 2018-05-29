Tuesday's Pa. roundup: Council Rock North picks up wins in baseball, softball and boys' volleyball

Council Rock North's CJ Donofry, center, celebrates his two run homer against Neshaminy with teammates during the 7th inning in Langhorne, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Tuesday was a big day for Council Rock North. Ryan Stalker struck out seven as Council Rock North held off Downingtown East, 2-1, in the District 1 Class 6A baseball semifinals. Cavan Tully and Jason Walter had one RBI apiece for the Indians, who will play Bensalem in Thursday’s final at Villanova’s field in Plymouth Township. The Owls advanced with a 10-0 win over Conestoga.

The Council Rock North softball team advanced to the Class 6A championship game with a 2-0 victory over Garnet Valley. The Indians will take on No. 1 seed Central Bucks South after the Titans got past North Penn, 1-0.

Meanwhile, the Council Rock North boys’ volleyball team defeated Lower Dauphin, 3-0, in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.

Coming Wednesday …

The Public League baseball final between Frankford and Central will take place at 4 p.m. at FDR Park. In other baseball action, Faith Christian will take on Delco Christian in the District 1 Class 1A title game. The District 1 Class 4A softball final between Pope John Paul II and Upper Perkiomen is also on tap. Meanwhile, the District 12 softball finals will take place for Class 5A and 6A.

On Tuesday …

Drew Britt pitched a complete game in Downingtown West’s 6-2 triumph over Avon Grove in a District 1 Class 6A baseball playback game. Stephen Posner knocked in a pair of runs for the Whippets, who will take on Boyertown for fifth place. The Bears got past Souderton, 7-6, thanks to Mason Kurtz scoring on a wild pitch.

***

Blake Mayberry tossed a two-hit shutout as Central beat Esperanza, 7-0, in the Public League semifinals. David White drove in two runs for the Lancers, who will face Frankford in Wednesday’s championship game at FDR Park. Frankford defeated GAMP, 1-0, on Tyler Montilla’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.

Softball

Kylie Kenney tossed a two-hit shutout to send Central Bucks South past North Penn, 1-0, in the District 1 Class 6A semifinals. The Titans will face Council Rock North in the title game. The Indians won 2-0 over Garnet Valley on Tuesday.

***

Jenny Noll homered and finished with three RBIs as Conestoga held off Coatesville, 6-2, in a District 1 Class 6A playback game. Katie Mayock hit a home run and Lauren Lofland pitched a complete game. The Pioneers will play at Neshaminy on Thursday. The Redskins secured a spot in the fifth-place contest with a 3-2 victory over Downingtown West.

***

Penncrest took third place in the District 1 Class 5A tournament with a 2-0 triumph over West Chester Henderson. Emma Stauffer and Holly Werner each drove in a run to support Maya Hartman, who recorded six strikeouts.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Madi McKee’s four goals propelled Garnet Valley past Downingtown East, 12-10, in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. The Jaguars will face Parkland in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

***

Amber Germer had five goals and four assists as Archbishop Carroll, the defending 3A state champions, handled Downingtown West, 15-3.

Girls’ Soccer

Dock Mennonite Academy announced the resignation of Ray Hess, who spent the past 11 years as the girls’ head soccer coach. He guided the Pioneers to five straight District 1 Championships from 2011-15. “Coach Hess has been an excellent teacher of the fundamentals, game strategies, and brought an ability to position players for team success,” said athletic director Tim Ehst. “In addition, he was a strong proponent of forming character through sports. All these coaching components, and more, have been a foundation for the many championships our teams won over these years. We appreciate the fine leadership Coach Hess brought to our girls soccer program during his tenure!”