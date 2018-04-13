Thursday's Pa. roundup: Marple Newtown baseball stays hot with win over Radnor

Sean Donnell and Reilly Fillman each drove in four runs Thursday as the Marple Newtown baseball team stayed perfect with a 17-7 win over Radnor. Sean Standen tossed 3 1/3 innings of relief to improve to 3-0 on the year. The Tigers are 7-0 overall and 5-0 in Central League action.
***
Kharee Jackson struck out 10 and allowed no hits as Freire Charter cruised past Fels, 15-0, in a three-inning contest.
***
Aidan Carolan struck out 12 as Philadelphia Academy Charter defeated Boys’ Latin, 11-4.
***
Jacob Schwartz scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Jenkintown beat Calvary Baptist, 5-4.
Softball
Amber Brugger and Natalie Rios homered for Neshaminy in a 15-4 triumph over Pennsbury.
***
Interboro swept a doubleheader against Penn Wood on Thursday. Bridget Bailey recorded 14 strikeouts in a complete-game performance as Interboro won 2-0. She also had a sacrifice fly at the plate. In the second game, Nicole Floyd knocked in two runs to lead the Buccaneers to a 10-0 victory. Brielle Kerwood got the win in the circle.
***
Sofia Rodriguez-Burno’s RBI single in the sixth gave Friends Select a 1-0 win over Faith Christian.
***
Liz Lange’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning propelled Gwynedd Mercy past St. Basil, 4-3.
***
The Christian Academy blanked Morrisville, 10-0, thanks to Gen Kozub’s 12 strikeouts. Lindsay Haseltine had two triples.
***
Ciera Green hit four homers as Mastery South outlasted Freire Charter, 26-25. Kiara Ros also homered as Mastery South came back from an 18-1 deficit.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Nick Steele and Brian Fehr had two goals apiece in Perkiomen Valley’s 5-3 win over Boyertown.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Jordyn Bauer netted five goals as West Chester Henderson beat Kennett, 13-5. Lilly Siskind added four goals.
***
Olivia Memeger had three goals and four assists in Strath Haven’s 18-2 rout of Upper Darby.
