Thursday's Pa. roundup: Marple Newtown baseball stays hot with win over Radnor

The Marple Newtown baseball team stayed perfect with a 17-7 win over Radnor on Thursday.

Sean Donnell and Reilly Fillman each drove in four runs Thursday as the Marple Newtown baseball team stayed perfect with a 17-7 win over Radnor. Sean Standen tossed 3 1/3 innings of relief to improve to 3-0 on the year. The Tigers are 7-0 overall and 5-0 in Central League action.

***

Kharee Jackson struck out 10 and allowed no hits as Freire Charter cruised past Fels, 15-0, in a three-inning contest.

***

Aidan Carolan struck out 12 as Philadelphia Academy Charter defeated Boys’ Latin, 11-4.

***

Jacob Schwartz scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Jenkintown beat Calvary Baptist, 5-4.

Softball

Amber Brugger and Natalie Rios homered for Neshaminy in a 15-4 triumph over Pennsbury.

***

Interboro swept a doubleheader against Penn Wood on Thursday. Bridget Bailey recorded 14 strikeouts in a complete-game performance as Interboro won 2-0. She also had a sacrifice fly at the plate. In the second game, Nicole Floyd knocked in two runs to lead the Buccaneers to a 10-0 victory. Brielle Kerwood got the win in the circle.

***

Sofia Rodriguez-Burno’s RBI single in the sixth gave Friends Select a 1-0 win over Faith Christian.

***

Liz Lange’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning propelled Gwynedd Mercy past St. Basil, 4-3.

***

The Christian Academy blanked Morrisville, 10-0, thanks to Gen Kozub’s 12 strikeouts. Lindsay Haseltine had two triples.

***

Ciera Green hit four homers as Mastery South outlasted Freire Charter, 26-25. Kiara Ros also homered as Mastery South came back from an 18-1 deficit.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Nick Steele and Brian Fehr had two goals apiece in Perkiomen Valley’s 5-3 win over Boyertown.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Jordyn Bauer netted five goals as West Chester Henderson beat Kennett, 13-5. Lilly Siskind added four goals.

***

Olivia Memeger had three goals and four assists in Strath Haven’s 18-2 rout of Upper Darby.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.