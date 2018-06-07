Thursday's Pa. roundup: Marple Newtown baseball advances to state semifinals

Luke Zimmerman struck out seven in a complete-game performance as Marple Newtown beat Mars, 6-1, in the PIAA Class 5A baseball quarterfinals on Thursday. Kevin Merrone drove in two runs for the Tigers, who will play West Allegheny in Monday’s semifinals.

Eric Marasheski hit a two-run homer and finished with four RBIs as La Salle took down Red Lion, 13-0, in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Brian Schaub and Andrew Cossetti also homered for the Explorers, who will face Bensalem on Monday.

Austin Edgette, an Exton native and Downingtown East alum, was drafted as a centerfielder by the San Francisco Giants in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft Wednesday. The Bloomsburg senior led the Huskies at the plate with a .436 batting average, 46 runs and a 1.215 OPS in 165 at-bats this season. Edgette owns the Bloomsburg record for career hits with 235 and is the school’s second draft pick in as many years after a 28-year drought.

Softball

Alexis Watkins recorded two doubles, a homer, and five RBIs as Neshaminy advanced to the PIAA Class 6A semifinals with a 15-4 victory over Hazleton. Natalie Rios, who also homered, and Victoria Smith each drove in three runs for the Redskins, who will take on Parkland on Monday. Parkland moved on with a 6-3 triumph over North Penn.

Bristol scored three times in top of seventh to defeat Wyalusing, 5-4, in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The Warriors also came from behind on Monday, when they exploded for 13 runs over the final five innings to beat Conwell-Egan, 14-7. Next up for Bristol is Upper Dauphin.

Interboro ace Bridget Bailey recorded the 500th strikeout of her career, but the Bucs fell to Thomas Jefferson, 4-1, in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Thomas Jefferson scored three runs in the seventh.