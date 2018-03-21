Southeastern Pennyslvania boys' basketball leaders

Some of the leader in Southeastern Pennsylvania boys’ basketball with a minimum of 10 games.
SCORING
Player School G Pts. Avg.
Sam Sessoms Shipley 24 688 28.6
Chris Arcidiacono Neshaminy 30 801 26.7
Cameron Reddish Westtown 26 692 26.6
Anthony Brown String Theory 23 563 24.5
Patrick Robinson Conwell-Egan 25 608 24.3
Eric Dixon Abington 28 672 24.0
Mike Webb Springfield (D) 22 528 24.0
Saeer Miller Palumbo 20 460 23.0
Vinny DeAngelo Sun Valley 27 612 22.7
Chazz Person Masterman 17 385 22.6
Najee Bradley-Stephens KIPP DuBois 17 377 22.2
Isaiah Wong Bonner-Prendie 29 640 22.1
Arion Lewis Valley Forge M.A. 28 610 21.8
Devon Brewster Solebury School 26 562 21.6
Austin Laughlin Garnet Valley 24 520 21.7
Mikeal Jones Girard College 27 583 21.5
Tyler Norwood Penncrest 30 642 21.4
Tyler Spann String Theory 18 341 21.4
DaQuan Granberry Chichester 22 457 20.8
Shaelin Nixon-Mosee Science Leadership 16 332 20.8
Jack Clark Cheltenham 13 270 20.8
Deuce Turner Malvern Prep 26 532 20.5
Korey Stewart Masterman 13 264 20.3
Carson Curry Plum. Christian 23 462 20.1
Matt Dade Episcopal Ac. 22 441 20.0
Naheem McLeod Ply. Whitemarsh 30 567 19.5
Walter Hester Paul Robeson 26 504 19.4
Robbie Heath Abington 30 577 19.2
Jhamir Brickus Coatesville 29 558 19.2
Aaron Harrison West. Phila. 17 325 19.1
Christian Ray Haverford School 29 550 19.0
Tom Quarry Father Judge 22 417 19.0
Mason Williams Penn Charter 28 529 18.9
Jordan Longino Germantown Ac. 24 453 18.9
Chris Brown Samuel Fels 19 360 18.9
David Duda Methacton 26 488 18.8
Steve Payne Lower Merion 30 561 18.7
Andrew Funk Arch. Wood 23 425 18.5
Antwuan Butler Cardinal O’Hara 20 370 18.5
Kenneth Riggs CAPA 14 256 18.3
Lyle Tipton Phil-Mont Christian 26 470 18.1
Jack Forrest Lower Merion 27 486 18.0
Malik Slay Downingtown East 26 466 17.9
Isaac Marshall Acad. New Church 23 413 17.9
Nathan Rodriguez Edison 16 277 17.3
Alex Capitano Episcopal Ac. 25 431 17.2
Imere Harris West Catholic 22 375 17.0
Nick Guadarrama Perk. School 24 405 16.9
Jalen Gaffney Westtown 37 613 16.5
Jake Nelson W.C. Rustin 27 443 16.4
Montrell Logan Strawberry Mansion 19 312 16.4
Ryan Conde Solebury School 26 425 16.3
Darius Kinnel St. Joseph’s Prep 28 453 16.2
Seth Lundy Roman Catholic 26 421 16.2
Jack Kusters Lansd. Catholic 23 372 16.2
Max Rapoport Wissahickon 27 436 16.1
Eric Esposito Conwell-Egan 25 402 16.1
Robert Smith McDevitt 27 429 15.9
Tyree Pickron Arch. Wood 21 334 15.9
A.J. Hoggard Arch. Carroll 26 409 15.7
Charlie Trey-Masters George School 23 362 15.7
Shane Cohen Lower Moreland 29 453 15.6
Kharon Randolph Haverford School 28 436 15.6
Michael Smith Chester 28 435 15.6
Ke’Shawn Williams Spring. Chest. Hill 22 343 15.6
Sean Yoder Pennridge 28 433 15.5
Lynn Greer Roman Catholic 28 427 15.3
Peter Gard Germ. Friends 24 364 15.1
Three-pointers
Player School G Threes
Charlie Trey-Masters George School 23 92
Devon Brewster Solebury School 26 92
Cameron Reddish Westtown 26 89
Matt Lucas Quakertown 22 81
Peter Gard Germ. Friends 24 81
Jalen Gaffney Westtown 37 81
Jackson Scialanca Dock Mennonite 30 81
David Duda Methacton 26 80
Austin Laughlin Garnet Valley 24 78
David Angelo Shanahan 29 76
Max Rapoport Wissahickon 27 75
Jack Forrest Lower Merion 27 73
Kyle Elton Plumstead Christian 29 73
Tom Quarry Father Judge 22 72
Mason Williams Penn Charter 28 72
Anthony Papeo Neshaminy 30 66
Chris Arcidiacono Neshaminy 30 65
Chazz Person Masterman 17 63
Tyler Norwood Penncrest 30 63
Colin Reed Archbishop Ryan 22 62
Masai Olowokere George School 23 62
Noah Warren Neumann-Goretti 27 62
Charles Dominick Neshaminy 30 62
Harrison Klevan Lower Merion 29 61
Robert Smith McDevitt 27 60
Kyle Thompson St. Joseph’s Prep 27 58
Tyree Pickron Arch. Wood 21 56
Andrew Funk Arch. Wood 23 56
Sean Simon La Salle 23 56
Tommy Gardler Marple Newtown 22 55
Drew Grow Plumstead Christian 27 55
Gavin Burke Haverford School 29 55
Tautvydas Kupstas Perkiomen School 23 54
Bryce Burrouck W.C. Rustin 27 54
Steve Payne Lower Merion 30 54
Connor O’Brien Garnet Valley 24 53
T.J. Berger Westtown 30 51
Kharon Randolph Haverford School 28 50
Daniel Olinger Phil-Mont Christian 26 48
Tyler Penley Delco Christian 26 48
Dymir Montague Neumann-Goretti 27 48
Mike May Marple Newtown 22 47
Jordan Longino Germantown Ac. 24 47
Brian Randolph Chester 28 47
Isaac White Malvern Prep 26 46
Michael Smith Chester 28 46
Will Samuel Penn Charter 28 46
Max Malavsky George School 23 45
Anthony Brown String Theory 18 44
DaQuan Granberry Chichester 22 44
Deuce Turner Malvern Prep 26 44
Jack Mulhearn C.B. West 31 44
Gabe Arizin St. Joseph’s Prep 27 43
Chris Brown Samuel Fels 19 42
Imere Harris West Catholic 22 42
Trevor Brockwell Jenkintown 24 42
Mason Mosley Friends’ Central 25 42
Shane McCusker C.B. West 31 42
Collin Connor Pennsbury 23 41
Patrick McCauley William Tennent 22 40
Brett Eberly Methacton 26 40
Jack Kusters Lansd. Catholic 23 39
K.J. Rhodes Perkiomen School 24 39
Spencer Cochran Malvern Prep 25 39
Joshua Blackburn Phil-Mont Christian 26 39
Ward Roberts Bensalem 27 39
Khai Champion Shipley 27 39
Isaac Marshall Acad. New Church 23 38
Sean Yoder Pennridge 28 37
For additions or corrections, contact Rick O’Brien at robrien@phillynews.com
