Southeastern Pennyslvania boys' basketball leaders

Camera icon H. Rumph Jr
Germantown Friends senior guard Peter Gard, left, averaged 15.1 points and drilled 81 three-pointers in 24 games this season.
Some of the leader in Southeastern Pennsylvania boys’ basketball with a minimum of 10 games.

SCORING

Player School G Pts. Avg.

Sam Sessoms Shipley 24 688 28.6

Chris Arcidiacono Neshaminy 30 801 26.7

Cameron Reddish Westtown 26 692 26.6

Anthony Brown String Theory 23 563 24.5

Conwell-Egan senior guard Patrick Robinson.
Conwell-Egan senior guard Patrick Robinson.

Patrick Robinson Conwell-Egan 25 608 24.3

Eric Dixon Abington 28 672 24.0

Mike Webb Springfield (D) 22 528 24.0

Saeer Miller Palumbo 20 460 23.0

Vinny DeAngelo Sun Valley 27 612 22.7

Chazz Person Masterman 17 385 22.6

Najee Bradley-Stephens KIPP DuBois 17 377 22.2

Camera icon TOM GRALISH
Bonner-Prendergast’s Isaiah Wong (21).

Isaiah Wong Bonner-Prendie 29 640 22.1

Arion Lewis Valley Forge M.A. 28 610 21.8

Devon Brewster Solebury School 26 562 21.6

Austin Laughlin Garnet Valley 24 520 21.7

Mikeal Jones Girard College 27 583 21.5

Penncrest's Tyler Norwood (0).
Penncrest’s Tyler Norwood (0).

Tyler Norwood Penncrest 30 642 21.4

Tyler Spann String Theory 18 341 21.4

DaQuan Granberry Chichester 22 457 20.8

Shaelin Nixon-Mosee Science Leadership 16 332 20.8

Jack Clark Cheltenham 13 270 20.8

Deuce Turner Malvern Prep 26 532 20.5

Korey Stewart Masterman 13 264 20.3

Carson Curry Plum. Christian 23 462 20.1

Matt Dade Episcopal Ac. 22 441 20.0

Camera icon LOU RABITO
Plymouth Whitemarsh 7-foot-2 junior center Naheem McLeod (10).

Naheem McLeod Ply. Whitemarsh 30 567 19.5

Walter Hester Paul Robeson 26 504 19.4

Robbie Heath Abington 30 577 19.2

Jhamir Brickus Coatesville 29 558 19.2

Aaron Harrison West. Phila. 17 325 19.1

Christian Ray Haverford School 29 550 19.0

Camera icon CHARLES FOX
Father Judge’s Tom Quarry blocks a shot by Archbishop Ryan’s Devon Vargas.

Tom Quarry Father Judge 22 417 19.0

Mason Williams Penn Charter 28 529 18.9

Jordan Longino Germantown Ac. 24 453 18.9

Chris Brown Samuel Fels 19 360 18.9

David Duda Methacton 26 488 18.8

Steve Payne Lower Merion 30 561 18.7

Andrew Funk Arch. Wood 23 425 18.5

Archbishop Wood's Andrew Funk (11).
Archbishop Wood’s Andrew Funk (11).

Antwuan Butler Cardinal O’Hara 20 370 18.5

Kenneth Riggs CAPA 14 256 18.3

Lyle Tipton Phil-Mont Christian 26 470 18.1

Jack Forrest Lower Merion 27 486 18.0

Malik Slay Downingtown East 26 466 17.9

Isaac Marshall Acad. New Church 23 413 17.9

Nathan Rodriguez Edison 16 277 17.3

Alex Capitano Episcopal Ac. 25 431 17.2

Imere Harris West Catholic 22 375 17.0

Nick Guadarrama Perk. School 24 405 16.9

Westtown's Jalen Gaffney (12).
Westtown’s Jalen Gaffney (12).

Jalen Gaffney Westtown 37 613 16.5

Jake Nelson W.C. Rustin 27 443 16.4

Montrell Logan Strawberry Mansion 19 312 16.4

Ryan Conde Solebury School 26 425 16.3

Darius Kinnel St. Joseph’s Prep 28 453 16.2

Seth Lundy Roman Catholic 26 421 16.2

Jack Kusters Lansd. Catholic 23 372 16.2

Max Rapoport Wissahickon 27 436 16.1

Eric Esposito Conwell-Egan 25 402 16.1

Robert Smith McDevitt 27 429 15.9

Tyree Pickron Arch. Wood 21 334 15.9

Camera icon ELIZABETH ROBERTSON
Archbishop Carroll’s A.J. Hoggard (11) tries to find a loose ball vs. Wissahickon.

A.J. Hoggard Arch. Carroll 26 409 15.7​

Charlie Trey-Masters George School 23 362 15.7

Shane Cohen Lower Moreland 29 453 15.6​

Kharon Randolph Haverford School 28 436 15.6

Michael Smith Chester 28 435 15.6

Ke’Shawn Williams Spring. Chest. Hill 22 343 15.6

Camera icon LOU RABITO
Pennridge junior guard Sean Yoder (4).

Sean Yoder Pennridge 28 433 15.5

Lynn Greer Roman Catholic 28 427 15.3

Peter Gard Germ. Friends 24 364 15.1

Three-pointers

Player School G Threes

Charlie Trey-Masters George School 23 92

Camera icon KELLI ABDONEY
Solebury School senior guard Devon Brewster.

Devon Brewster Solebury School 26 92

Cameron Reddish Westtown 26 89

Matt Lucas Quakertown 22 81

Peter Gard Germ. Friends 24 81

Jalen Gaffney Westtown 37 81

Camera icon LOU RABITO
Dock Mennonite guard Jackson Scialanca (5).

Jackson Scialanca Dock Mennonite 30 81

David Duda Methacton 26 80

Austin Laughlin Garnet Valley 24 78

David Angelo Shanahan 29 76

Max Rapoport Wissahickon 27 75

Jack Forrest Lower Merion 27 73

Kyle Elton Plumstead Christian 29 73

Tom Quarry Father Judge 22 72

Mason Williams Penn Charter 28 72

Camera icon JS GARBER
Neshaminy senior guard Anthony Papeo.

Anthony Papeo Neshaminy 30 66

Chris Arcidiacono Neshaminy 30 65

Chazz Person Masterman 17 63

Tyler Norwood Penncrest 30 63​

Colin Reed Archbishop Ryan 22 62

Masai Olowokere George School 23 62

Noah Warren Neumann-Goretti 27 62​

Charles Dominick Neshaminy 30 62

Harrison Klevan Lower Merion 29 61​

Robert Smith McDevitt 27 60

Camera icon CHARLES FOX
St. Joseph’s Prep senior guard Kyle Thompson (1).

Kyle Thompson St. Joseph’s Prep 27 58

Tyree Pickron Arch. Wood 21 56

Andrew Funk Arch. Wood 23 56

Sean Simon La Salle 23 56

Tommy Gardler Marple Newtown 22 55

Drew Grow Plumstead Christian 27 55

Gavin Burke Haverford School 29 55

Tautvydas Kupstas Perkiomen School 23 54

Bryce Burrouck W.C. Rustin 27 54

Lower Merion's Steve Payne (1).
Lower Merion’s Steve Payne (1).

Steve Payne Lower Merion 30 5​4

Connor O’Brien Garnet Valley 24 53

T.J. Berger Westtown 30 51

Kharon Randolph Haverford School 28 50

Daniel Olinger Phil-Mont Christian 26 48

Tyler Penley Delco Christian 26 48

Camera icon CHARLES FOX
Neumann-Goretti senior guard Dymir Montague (3).

Dymir Montague Neumann-Goretti 27 48

Mike May Marple Newtown 22 47

Jordan Longino Germantown Ac. 24 47

Brian Randolph Chester 28 47

Isaac White Malvern Prep 26 46

Camera icon CHARLES FOX
Chester’s Michael Smith (1) guards Bishop Shanahan’s David Angelo (22).

Michael Smith Chester 28 46

Will Samuel Penn Charter 28 46

Max Malavsky George School 23 45

Anthony Brown String Theory 18 44

DaQuan Granberry Chichester 22 44

Deuce Turner Malvern Prep 26 44

Jack Mulhearn C.B. West 31 44

Gabe Arizin St. Joseph’s Prep 27 43

Chris Brown Samuel Fels 19 42

Imere Harris West Catholic 22 42

Trevor Brockwell Jenkintown 24 42

Mason Mosley Friends’ Central 25 42

Camera icon LOU RABITO
Central Bucks West guard Shane McCusker (11) drives against Roman Catholic.

Shane McCusker C.B. West 31 42

Collin Connor Pennsbury 23 41

Patrick McCauley William Tennent 22 40

Brett Eberly Methacton 26 40

Camera icon RICK O'BRIEN
Lansdale Catholic senior guard Jack Kusters.

Jack Kusters Lansd. Catholic 23 39

K.J. Rhodes Perkiomen School 24 39

Spencer Cochran Malvern Prep 25 39

Joshua Blackburn Phil-Mont Christian 26 39

Ward Roberts Bensalem 27 39

Khai Champion Shipley 27 39

Isaac Marshall Acad. New Church 23 38

Sean Yoder Pennridge 28 37

For additions or corrections, contact Rick O'Brien at robrien@phillynews.com

