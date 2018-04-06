Penn Charter's Mike Siani is being watched closely by major-league scouts

Southeastern Pennsylvania high school baseball players to watch in 2018 Apr 6

Father Judge’s Charles Kelley (#20) fires a pitch against Archbishop Carroll last season.

Listed alphabetically. Statistics are from last season.

Brady Bash, West Chester Henderson. The senior righthander went 7-2 with a 1.53 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings.

Andrew Cossetti, La Salle. The senior catcher and third baseman, who is bound for St. Joseph’s, batted .426 with 23 RBIs.

Billy Corcoran, Malvern Prep. A senior righthander and Pittsburgh recruit, he went 5-2 with a 1.33 ERA and 43 K’s in 47 2/3 innings.

Greg Delgado, William Tennent. The senior third baseman hit .406 and was a first-team all-league selection.

Jonah Frankel, Harriton. The senior righthander went 8-2 with a 1.63 ERA and 49 K’s in 51 1/3 innings.

Eric Grintz, Downingtown West. The junior backstop and North Carolina recruit batted .385 with 19 RBIs and 17 runs.

Jason Keen, Archbishop Ryan. The senior righthander went 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 32 K’s in 35 2/3 innings.

Chuck Kelley, Father Judge. A senior righthander, he went 5-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 41 whiffs in 52 1/3 innings.

Justin Massielo, Pennsbury. The junior shortstop hit .393 with 19 runs and 14 RBIs from the No. 3 hole.

Blake Mayberry, Central. The junior righthander went 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA and 25 K’s in 23 innings.

R.J. McGettigan, Neumann-Goretti. A senior first baseman and No. 2 hitter, he batted .402 with 19 RBIs and 15 runs.

Zack Miles, North Penn. The junior shortstop hit .486 while leading the Knights to the PIAA District 1 Class 6A final.

Jon Moldoff, Westtown. A senior shortstop and pitcher, he batted .544 with 23 RBIs and 22 runs for the Moose.

Brendan O’Donnell, Great Valley. A junior centerfielder and pitcher, he hit .500 with 19 runs and 14 RBIs.

Jack O’Reilly, Episcopal Academy. The junior middle infielder and pitcher has committed to Notre Dame.

Luis Ramos, Frankford. The junior southpaw went 7-0 with a 1.25 ERA and 45 K’s in 39 1/3 innings.

Theron Schilling, Unionville. The senior outfielder and Villanova recruit batted .328 with 11 RBIs.

Tyler Strechay, Perkiomen Valley. The junior righthander went 4-3 with a 1.24 ERA and 51 K’s in 34 innings.

Gerard Sweeney, Shipley. The switch-hitting senior third baseman and Lehigh recruit hit .453 with 30 RBIs and 27 runs.

Jim White, Cardinal O’Hara. The junior shortstop, who batted .448 with 19 runs and 18 RBIs, is the Lions’ spark plug.

Marquise Wood, Roman Catholic. The fleet senior centerfielder and leadoff man has committed to Goldey-Beacom.

