Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball pitching leaders

ELIZABETH ROBERTSON
La Salle’s Joe Miller is 9-0 with a 1.12 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings. He is ticketed for Penn.
Pitching

Minimum of 30 innings. Statistics are through Wednesday.​

Player School W-L IP H SO ERA

Jack Kochanowicz Harriton 5-1 39 19 62 0.18

Luke Rettig Oxford 7-1 54.2 24 98 0.64

MICHAEL BRYANT
Father Judge senior righthander and La Salle University recruit Chuck Kelley.

Chuck Kelley Father Judge 5-1 44.2 29 61 0.78

Jake Kelchner Arch. Carroll 6-0 36 25 64 0.78

Luke Zimmerman Marple Newtown 8-0 51 33 75 0.82

Grant Calvarese Spring-Ford 2-1 40 34 41 0.88

Josh Dubost Methacton 6-1 35 16 58 1.00

Zack Griffin Methacton 4-2 45.1 28 33 1.08

Joe Miller La Salle 9-0 43.2 17 37 1.12

Blake Mayberry Central 7-1 43.1 25 83 1.13

Justin Guidos Quakertown 7-1 41.2 21 70 1.18

Joe Messina Neumann-Goretti 4-2 41.1 29 42 1.19

Henry Dawes Strath Haven 4-1 31.1 17  23 1.34

Christian Buchler Pennsbury 4-2 40.1 26 48 1.39

Jonah Frankel Harriton 4-3 38.1 23 50 1.46

Ryan Crowell Conwell-Egan 2-5 41.2 34 50 1.51

Grant Umberger Down. East 4-1 27 10 38 1.55

Mason Keller Dock Mennonite 5-3 33.1 21 48 1.68

Jake Skrocki Spring-Ford 3-1 39.2 35 40 1.77​

David Keller Dock Mennonite 2-1 27.1 14 44 1.79

Shayne Ostrowsky Pennsbury 3-3 45.2 36 46 1.84

​Anthony Viggiano Strath Haven 5-1 43.1 35 40 1.94

Will Samuel Penn Charter 6-1 46.2 42 35 1.95

Gavin Moretski La Salle 4-0 35 31 37 2.00

Hutch Gagnon Down. East 5-2 50.2 39 58 2.21

For additions or corrections, contact Rick O’Brien at robrien@phillynews.com

