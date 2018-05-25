Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball pitching leaders

Pitching
Minimum of 30 innings. Statistics are through Wednesday.
Player School W-L IP H SO ERA
Jack Kochanowicz Harriton 5-1 39 19 62 0.18
Luke Rettig Oxford 7-1 54.2 24 98 0.64
Chuck Kelley Father Judge 5-1 44.2 29 61 0.78
Jake Kelchner Arch. Carroll 6-0 36 25 64 0.78
Luke Zimmerman Marple Newtown 8-0 51 33 75 0.82
Grant Calvarese Spring-Ford 2-1 40 34 41 0.88
Josh Dubost Methacton 6-1 35 16 58 1.00
Zack Griffin Methacton 4-2 45.1 28 33 1.08
Joe Miller La Salle 9-0 43.2 17 37 1.12
Blake Mayberry Central 7-1 43.1 25 83 1.13
Justin Guidos Quakertown 7-1 41.2 21 70 1.18
Joe Messina Neumann-Goretti 4-2 41.1 29 42 1.19
Henry Dawes Strath Haven 4-1 31.1 17 23 1.34
Christian Buchler Pennsbury 4-2 40.1 26 48 1.39
Jonah Frankel Harriton 4-3 38.1 23 50 1.46
Ryan Crowell Conwell-Egan 2-5 41.2 34 50 1.51
Grant Umberger Down. East 4-1 27 10 38 1.55
Mason Keller Dock Mennonite 5-3 33.1 21 48 1.68
Jake Skrocki Spring-Ford 3-1 39.2 35 40 1.77
David Keller Dock Mennonite 2-1 27.1 14 44 1.79
Shayne Ostrowsky Pennsbury 3-3 45.2 36 46 1.84
Anthony Viggiano Strath Haven 5-1 43.1 35 40 1.94
Will Samuel Penn Charter 6-1 46.2 42 35 1.95
Gavin Moretski La Salle 4-0 35 31 37 2.00
Hutch Gagnon Down. East 5-2 50.2 39 58 2.21
