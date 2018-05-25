Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball hitting leaders

Hitting
Minimum of 40 at-bats. Statistics are through Wednesday.
Player School AB R H RBI AVG.
Rico Lugo Frankford 51 29 30 24 .588
Nolan Bolton Dock Mennonite 56 30 31 30 .554
Anthony Viggiano Strath Haven 68 24 37 32 .544
Nate Furman Bonner-Prendie 46 27 25 10 .543
Phil Stahl Holy Ghost Prep 58 25 31 32 .534
Gabriel Lopez Northeast 72 22 38 22 .528
Marquise Wood Roman Catholic 57 23 30 13 .526
Brock Landes Lower Moreland 44 3 23 21 .522
Kevin Merrone Marple Newtown 61 19 31 26 .508
Luke Zimmerman Marple Newtown 64 25 32 31 .500
Hunter Hall Oxford 61 19 30 26 .492
Brandon Sanders St. Joseph’s Prep 59 19 29 25 .492
Adam Estrada Arch. Ryan 57 10 28 22 .491
Tyler Wright Devon Prep 58 24 28 22 .483
Dan Hopkins Cardinal O’Hara 56 15 27 15 .482
Dioanny Mejia Frankford 56 16 27 20 .482
Blake Mayberry Central 54 13 26 27 .481
Gregg Delgado William Tennent 52 4 25 27 .480
Alden Mathes Marple Newtown 72 32 34 18 .472
Michael Moyer Dock Mennonite 53 17 25 20 .472
Luke Cantwell Marple Newtown 54 8 25 26 .463
Colin Eiser Neumann-Goretti 65 18 30 11 .462
Xavier Delgado William Tennent 65 19 30 12 .461
Gaetan Grandelli Roman Catholic 50 15 23 11 .460
Anthony Cossetti La Salle 59 20 27 21 .458
John McNamee Holy Ghost Prep 57 20 26 22 .456
Brody Moyer Dock Mennonite 57 22 26 29 .456
Jordan Lieber Lower Moreland 57 26 20 13 .456
Dennis Pierce Quakertown 55 20 25 16 .455
Andrew Cossetti La Salle 64 26 29 30 .453
Mark Seibert Holy Ghost Prep 62 28 28 29 .452
Andrew Czachor Devon Prep 56 22 25 30 .446
Alex Mirage Germ. Friends 56 13 20 .446
Pedro Alicea Northeast 61 21 27 17 .443
Blaise Sclafani Souderton 50 10 22 21 .440
JJ Paul Quakertown 50 8 22 17 .440
Ian Tracy W.C. Henderson 55 14 24 11 .436
Chris Furey Conwell-Egan 55 16 24 8 .436
Aaron Nuble Devon Prep 46 20 20 14 .435
David Gulibon Souderton 51 8 22 17 .431
James Vito W.C. Henderson 51 3 22 11 .431
Aidan Baur Neumann-Goretti 61 19 26 13 .426
Brian Robinson Quakertown 47 10 20 12 .426
Ethan Harkins W.C. Rustin 40 14 17 8 .425
Eric Watkins Central 52 22 22 12 .423
Darlyn Uceta Northeast 64 14 27 15 .422
Sean Kerrigan Holy Ghost Prep 50 19 21 13 .420
Jason Fisher Dock Mennonite 62 24 26 22 .419
For additions or corrections, contact Rick O’Brien at robrien@phillynews.com