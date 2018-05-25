Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball hitting leaders

sports

Marple Newtown Kevin Merrone smacks and RB single against Central League rival Garnet Valley.
by Rick O'Brien, Staff Writer
Close icon

Rick O'Brien

Staff Writer

Hitting

Minimum of 40 at-bats. Statistics are through Wednesday.

Player School AB R H RBI AVG.

Rico Lugo Frankford 51 29 30 24 .588

Nolan Bolton Dock Mennonite 56 30 31 30 .554

Anthony Viggiano Strath Haven 68 24 37 32 .544

Nate Furman Bonner-Prendie 46 27 25 10 .543

Phil Stahl Holy Ghost Prep 58 25 31 32 .534

Gabriel Lopez Northeast 72 22 38 22 .528

Marquise Wood Roman Catholic 57 23 30 13 .526

Brock Landes Lower Moreland 44 3 23 21 .522

Kevin Merrone Marple Newtown 61 19 31 26 .508

Luke Zimmerman Marple Newtown 64 25 32 31 .500

Hunter Hall Oxford 61 19 30 26 .492

Brandon Sanders St. Joseph’s Prep 59 19 29 25 .492

Adam Estrada Arch. Ryan 57 10 28 22 .491

Tyler Wright Devon Prep 58 24 28 22 .483

Dan Hopkins Cardinal O’Hara 56 15 27 15 .482

Dioanny Mejia Frankford 56 16 27 20 .482

Blake Mayberry Central 54 13 26 27 .481

Gregg Delgado William Tennent 52 4 25 27 .480

Alden Mathes Marple Newtown 72 32 34 18 .472

Michael Moyer Dock Mennonite 53 17 25 20 .472

Luke Cantwell Marple Newtown 54 8 25 26 .463

Colin Eiser Neumann-Goretti 65 18 30 11 .462

Xavier Delgado William Tennent 65 19 30 12 .461

Gaetan Grandelli Roman Catholic 50 15 23 11 .460

Anthony Cossetti La Salle 59 20 27 21 .458

John McNamee Holy Ghost Prep 57 20 26 22 .456

Brody Moyer Dock Mennonite 57 22 26 29 .456

Jordan Lieber Lower Moreland 57 26 20 13 .456

Dennis Pierce Quakertown 55 20 25 16 .455

Andrew Cossetti La Salle 64 26 29 30 .453

Mark Seibert Holy Ghost Prep 62 28 28 29 .452

Andrew Czachor Devon Prep 56 22 25 30 .446

Alex Mirage Germ. Friends 56 13 20 .446

Pedro Alicea Northeast 61 21 27 17 .443

Blaise Sclafani Souderton 50 10 22 21 .440

JJ Paul Quakertown 50 8 22 17 .440

Ian Tracy W.C. Henderson 55 14 24 11 .436

Chris Furey Conwell-Egan 55 16 24 8 .436

Aaron Nuble Devon Prep 46 20 20 14 .435

David Gulibon Souderton 51 8 22 17 .431

James Vito W.C. Henderson 51 3 22 11 .431

Aidan Baur Neumann-Goretti 61 19 26 13 .426

Brian Robinson Quakertown 47 10 20 12 .426

Ethan Harkins W.C. Rustin 40 14 17 8 .425

Eric Watkins Central 52 22 22 12 .423

Darlyn Uceta Northeast 64 14 27 15 .422

Sean Kerrigan Holy Ghost Prep 50 19 21 13 .420

Jason Fisher Dock Mennonite 62 24 26 22 .419​

