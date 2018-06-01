sports

Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball batting leaders

La Salle senior catcher Andrew Cossetti was voted the Catholic League’s offensive player of the year.
Hitting

Minimum of 40 at-bats. Statistics are through Thursday.

Player School AB R H RBI AVG.

Rico Lugo Frankford 60 33 35 25 .583

Anthony Viggiano Strath Haven 68 24 37 32 .544

Nate Furman Bonner-Prendie 46 27 25 10 .543

Phil Stahl Holy Ghost Prep 58 25 31 32 .534

Victor Mejia Lincoln 64 20 34 14 .531

Gabriel Lopez Northeast 72 22 38 22 .528

Marquise Wood Roman Catholic 57 23 30 13 .526

Brock Landes Lower Moreland 44 3 23 21 .522

Erik Lipson GAMP 77 28 40 17 .516

Jon Moldoff Westtown 60 14 30 18 .500

Hunter Hall Oxford 61 19 30 26 .492

Brandon Sanders St. Joseph’s Prep 59 19 29 25 .492

Adam Estrada Arch. Ryan 57 10 28 22 .491

Luke Zimmerman Marple Newtown 70 25 34 35 .486

Anthony Cossetti La Salle 62 22 30 22 .483

Tyler Wright Devon Prep 58 24 28 22 .483

Dan Hopkins Cardinal O’Hara 56 15 27 15 .482

Gregg Delgado William Tennent 52 4 25 27 .480

Sam Glavin Perkiomen School 72 26 34 32 .474

Andrew Czachor Devon Prep 56 22 25 30 .466

Alex Mirage Germ. Friends 56 13 26 20 .464

Kevin Merrone Marple Newtown 67 19 31 26 .463

Jordan Bingham GAMP 54 29 25 18 .463

Andrew Cossetti La Salle 65 28 30 31 .462

Colin Eiser Neumann-Goretti 65 18 30 11 .462

Xavier Delgado William Tennent 65 19 30 12 .461

Gaetan Grandelli Roman Catholic 50 15 23 11 .460

Blake Mayberry Central 61 15 28 28 .459

John McNamee Holy Ghost Prep 57 20 26 22 .456

Jordan Lieber Lower Moreland 57 26 20 13 .456

Dennis Pierce Quakertown 55 20 25 16 .455

Mark Seibert Holy Ghost Prep 62 28 28 29 .452

Alden Mathes Marple Newtown 78 32 35 18 .449

Dioanny Mejia Frankford 65 18 29 21 .446

Pedro Alicea Northeast 61 21 27 17 .443

Luke Cantwell Marple Newtown 61 8 27 26 .443

Cianan Gamble Westtown 59 23 26 12 .441

JJ Paul Quakertown 50 8 22 17 .440

Chris Furey Conwell-Egan 55 16 24 8 .436

Aaron Nuble Devon Prep 46 20 20 14 .435

Nick Dean Bensalem 63 17 27 19 .429

Ian Tracy W.C. Henderson 82 22 35 20 .427

Aidan Baur Neumann-Goretti 61 19 26 13 .426

Brian Robison Quakertown 47 10 20 12 .426

Ethan Harkins W.C. Rustin 40 14 17 8 .425

Brock Helverson Perk. Valley 59 10 25 16 .424

Nick Sinni Abington Friends 52 15 22 10 .423

Chris Newell Malvern Prep 90 43 38 26 .422

Darlyn Uceta Northeast 64 14 27 15 .422

Sean Kerrigan Holy Ghost Prep 50 19 21 13 .420

James Vito W.C. Henderson 72 3 30 14 .417

Gianni Arici St. Joseph’s Prep 46 11 19 18 .413

Blaise Sclafani Souderton 56 11 23 23 .411

Patrick Culcasi Westtown 61 11 25 30 .410

B​en Kollender Friends’ Central 54 11 22 18 .407

David White Central 69 19 28 18 .406

Conor Smith Methacton 64 15 26 18 .406

David Gulibon Souderton 57 8 23 17 .404

Joe Gorla Perkiomen Valley 60 21 24 19 .400

Eric Watkins Central 60 26 24 13 .400

Published: