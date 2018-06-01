Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball batting leaders

Hitting
Minimum of 40 at-bats. Statistics are through Thursday.
Player School AB R H RBI AVG.
Rico Lugo Frankford 60 33 35 25 .583
Anthony Viggiano Strath Haven 68 24 37 32 .544
Nate Furman Bonner-Prendie 46 27 25 10 .543
Phil Stahl Holy Ghost Prep 58 25 31 32 .534
Victor Mejia Lincoln 64 20 34 14 .531
Gabriel Lopez Northeast 72 22 38 22 .528
Marquise Wood Roman Catholic 57 23 30 13 .526
Brock Landes Lower Moreland 44 3 23 21 .522
Erik Lipson GAMP 77 28 40 17 .516
Jon Moldoff Westtown 60 14 30 18 .500
Hunter Hall Oxford 61 19 30 26 .492
Brandon Sanders St. Joseph’s Prep 59 19 29 25 .492
Adam Estrada Arch. Ryan 57 10 28 22 .491
Luke Zimmerman Marple Newtown 70 25 34 35 .486
Anthony Cossetti La Salle 62 22 30 22 .483
Tyler Wright Devon Prep 58 24 28 22 .483
Dan Hopkins Cardinal O’Hara 56 15 27 15 .482
Gregg Delgado William Tennent 52 4 25 27 .480
Sam Glavin Perkiomen School 72 26 34 32 .474
Andrew Czachor Devon Prep 56 22 25 30 .466
Alex Mirage Germ. Friends 56 13 26 20 .464
Kevin Merrone Marple Newtown 67 19 31 26 .463
Jordan Bingham GAMP 54 29 25 18 .463
Andrew Cossetti La Salle 65 28 30 31 .462
Colin Eiser Neumann-Goretti 65 18 30 11 .462
Xavier Delgado William Tennent 65 19 30 12 .461
Gaetan Grandelli Roman Catholic 50 15 23 11 .460
Blake Mayberry Central 61 15 28 28 .459
John McNamee Holy Ghost Prep 57 20 26 22 .456
Jordan Lieber Lower Moreland 57 26 20 13 .456
Dennis Pierce Quakertown 55 20 25 16 .455
Mark Seibert Holy Ghost Prep 62 28 28 29 .452
Alden Mathes Marple Newtown 78 32 35 18 .449
Dioanny Mejia Frankford 65 18 29 21 .446
Pedro Alicea Northeast 61 21 27 17 .443
Luke Cantwell Marple Newtown 61 8 27 26 .443
Cianan Gamble Westtown 59 23 26 12 .441
JJ Paul Quakertown 50 8 22 17 .440
Chris Furey Conwell-Egan 55 16 24 8 .436
Aaron Nuble Devon Prep 46 20 20 14 .435
Nick Dean Bensalem 63 17 27 19 .429
Ian Tracy W.C. Henderson 82 22 35 20 .427
Aidan Baur Neumann-Goretti 61 19 26 13 .426
Brian Robison Quakertown 47 10 20 12 .426
Ethan Harkins W.C. Rustin 40 14 17 8 .425
Brock Helverson Perk. Valley 59 10 25 16 .424
Nick Sinni Abington Friends 52 15 22 10 .423
Chris Newell Malvern Prep 90 43 38 26 .422
Darlyn Uceta Northeast 64 14 27 15 .422
Sean Kerrigan Holy Ghost Prep 50 19 21 13 .420
James Vito W.C. Henderson 72 3 30 14 .417
Gianni Arici St. Joseph’s Prep 46 11 19 18 .413
Blaise Sclafani Souderton 56 11 23 23 .411
Patrick Culcasi Westtown 61 11 25 30 .410
Ben Kollender Friends’ Central 54 11 22 18 .407
David White Central 69 19 28 18 .406
Conor Smith Methacton 64 15 26 18 .406
David Gulibon Souderton 57 8 23 17 .404
Joe Gorla Perkiomen Valley 60 21 24 19 .400
Eric Watkins Central 60 26 24 13 .400
For additions or corrections, contact Rick O’Brien at robrien@phillynews.com