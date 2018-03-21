sports

High School Sports

Southeastern Pennsylvania girls' basketball leaders

Popular Stories

SCARROLL12-e
View Gallery
Camera icon H. Rumph Jr. / For the Inquirer
Archbishop Carroll’s Molly Masciantonio is averaging 16.3 points per game and has made 61 three-pointers.
by , Staff Writer @ozoneinq | robrien@phillynews.com
Close icon

Rick O'Brien

Staff Writer

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

More by Rick O'Brien

Here are some of the leaders in Southeastern Pennsylvania girls’ basketball with a minimum of 10 games.

Scoring

Player School G Pts. Avg.

Mayha Woodton Acad. Park 21 513 24.4

Camera icon ELIZABETH ROBERTSON
Plymouth Whitemarsh senior guard Taylor O’Brien.

Taylor O’Brien Ply. Whitemarsh 29 661 22.8

Isabella Vasquez Washington 22 444 20.2

Destyni Wood Colleg. Charter 21 425 20.2

Octavia Preston Mercy Vocational 23 457 19.9

Bionna Exum Mastbaum 13 214 19.5​

Maggie O’Hare W.C. Rustin 29 554 19.1

Neveyah Chester Coatesville 21 393 18.7

Christina Brown Harriton 21 380 18.1

Maggie Pina Notre Dame 26 460 17.7

Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK
Perkiomen Valley’s Megan Jonassen.

Megan Jonassen Perk. Valley 30 525 17.5

Anna Camden Shipley 27 472 17.5

Katie Mayock Conestoga 23 394 17.1

Molly Masciantonio Arch. Carroll 27 439 16.3

Marissa McDonald W.C. East 22 357 16.2

Mandy McGurk Notre Dame 26 414 15.9

Ellie Mueller Radnor 25 398 15.9

Camera icon LOU RABITO
Central Bucks South’s Haley Meinel.

Haley Meinel C.B. South 32 507 15.8

Amaris Baker Baldwin 16 249 15.5

Jordan Wilson Upper Merion 28 428 15.3

Shantalay Hightower Acad. Park 23 353 15.3

Grace Schrof Unionville 21 319 15.2

Lauren Ross Shipley 26 393 15.1

Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK
Central Bucks West’s Maddie Burke (23) defends Souderton’s Kate Connolly (22).

Maddie Burke C.B. West 22 328 14.9

Eileen Piombino Sacred Heart 26 386 14.8

Jennifer Kremp Jenkintown 30 442 14.7

Sarah Huston Coatesville 22 325 14.7

Nicole Blaustein C.R. South 22 322 14.6

Nia Jordan Friends’ Central 22 319 14.5

Taylor Hamm Perk. Valley 29 411 14.2

Camera icon CHARLES FOX
Cardinal O’Hara senior guard and Villanova recruit Mackenzie Gardler.

Mackenzie Gardler Cardinal O’Hara 26 369 14.2

Olivia LeClaire Owen J. Roberts 23 327 14.2

Emma Blewitt Upper Darby 22 313 14.2

Maura Hendrixson Cardinal O’Hara 26 359 13.8

Alexa Brodie C.B. South 32 426 13.3

Lauren Crim Lansdale Catholic 24 314 13.1

Ireland Smith George Washington 21 276 13.1

Brady Wassel Lansdale Catholic 24 310 12.9

Erin Gallagher W.C. Rustin 29 367 12.7

Becca Margolis C.R. North 28 347 12.4

Diane Nicholson C.B. West 13 157 12.1

Casey Remolde St. Basil 30 360 12.0

Three-pointers

Player School G Threes

Rachel Balzer Germantown Ac. 30 77

Maggie O’Hare W.C. Rustin 29 71

Dayna Balasa Upper Dublin 31 70

Maddie Burke C.B. West 22 65

Mackenzie Gardler Cardinal O’Hara 26​​ 65

Alexa Abbonzio Springfield (D) 29 65

Camera icon LOU RABITO
Jenkintown’s Jennifer Kremp drives against The Christian Academy in the Bicentennial Athletic League championship game.

Jennifer Kremp Jenkintown 30 65

Molly Masciantonio Arch. Carroll 27 61

Savannah Roberts Cheltenham 20 59

Dakota McCaughan Bonner-Prendie 26 55

Shantalay Hightower Acad. Park 23 54

Taylor O’Brien Ply. Whitmarsh 29 54

Lauren Fortescue Ply. Whitemarsh 29 53

Becca Margolis C.R. North 28 51

Meg Willcox Harriton 21 49

Camera icon MARK C PSORAS
Souderton’s Megan Bealer, left, steals the ball away from Haverford High’s Annalena O’Reilly.

Megan Bealer Souderton 31 48

Caroline Hertz Kennett 22 47

Seanna McNamara Episcopal Ac. 24 47

Sophia Mancuso C.B. East 27 46

Maddie Harvey Upper Merion 26 45

Maggie Pina Notre Dame 26 43

Miranda Porretta Oxford 20 42

Lacy MacLachlin Colleg. Charter 23 42

Emma Diaz Westtown 19 40

Corin Grady Germ. Friends 19 40′

Camera icon LOU RABITO
Bonner-Prendergast guard Dakota McCaughan.

Emily Monaghan Bonner-Prendie 26 40​

Mandy McGurk Notre Dame 26 39

Eileen Piombino Sacred Heart 26 39

Allison McGowan C.R. South 22 38

Andrea Prestianne Kennett 22 38

Ali Diamond Ply. Whitemarsh 29 37

Kaylee Griffin Gwynedd Mercy 28 36

Casey Remolde St. Basil 30 34

Marissa McDonald W.C. East 22 32

Brady Wassel Lansdale Catholic 24 32

Erin Gallagher W.C. Rustin 29 32

Camera icon LOU RABITO
Jenkintown’s Ashley Kremp pulls down a rebound against The Christian Academy.

Ashley Kremp Jenkintown 30 32

Maura Hendrixson Cardinal O’Hara 26​ 31

Erin Thompson W.C. Henderson 31 31​

Brienne Williams Radnor 25 30

Kait Carter Penn Charter 28 30

Lexy Calhoun Harriton 21 29

Maddie DePrisco W.C. Henderson 31 30​

Mackenzie Richardson W.C. East 20 28

Emma Blewitt Upper Darby 22 27

Grace Niekelski Mount St. Joseph 27 27

Olivia Boyle C.R. North 28 27

Erin Torrance W.C. Henderson 31 27

Lizzie McLaughlin Penn Charter 23 26

Lauren Crim Lansdale Catholic 24 26

For additions or corrections, contact Rick O’Brien at robrien@phillynews.com

More Coverage

Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments