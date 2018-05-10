sports

Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball pitching leaders

Downingtown West’s Drew Britt is in the top 5 in ERA.
by , Staff Writer @ozoneinq | robrien@phillynews.com
Pitching

Minimum of 20 innings. Statistics are through Wednesday.

Player School W-L IP H SO ERA

Adam Smith W.C. East 5-0 40 15 67 0.18

Luke Rettig Oxford 4-0 38 10 70 0.37

Josh Dubost Methacton 6-0 32.2 15 56 0.43

Frankford junior pitcher Luis Ramos throws against Neshaminy last season.

Luis Ramos Frankford 5-0 29.2 14 57 0.47

Drew Britt Down. West 4-1 23 16 25 0.61

Blake Mayberry Central 5-1 32 19 18 62 0.66

J.J. Paul Quakertown 2-0 21 24 23 0.67

Chuck Kelley Father Judge 5-1 40 26 53 0.70

Stephen Aldrich Bensalem 5-0 33 22 45 0.85

Zack Griffin Methacton 4-0 32.2 25 27 0.86

Archbishop Carroll senior lefthander and Alabama recruit Jake Kelchner.

Jake Kelchner Arch. Carroll 5-0 31.2. 21 58 0.88

Adam Grintz Down. West 5-1 29.2 20 45 0.94

Brody Moyer Dock Mennonite 3-0 22.1 19 17 0.94

Joe Messina Neumann-Goretti 3-2 35.1 28 37 0.99

Marple Newtown senior pitcher Luke Zimmerman, also a first baseman, is ticketed for St. Joseph’s.

Luke Zimmerman Marple Newtown 6-0 42 28 59 1.00

Jake Reese Down. West 2-1 31.1 28 38 1.12

Joe Miller La Salle 7-0 35.2 14 47 1.18

Billy Corcoran Malvern Prep 3-0 34.1 22 46 1.22

Justin Guidos Quakertown 6-1 37.2 19 62 1.30

Nick Dean Bensalem 4-1 32.1 17 36 1.30

David Ortiz Central 4-0 21 18 28 1.33

Henry Dawes Strath Haven 4-1 31.1 17 23 1.34

Evan Spano W.C. Henderson 5-0 35.1 34 36 1.39

Mason Keller Dock Mennonite 3-2 26 15 41 1.62

Liam Dabagian Malvern Prep 3-0 29.2 27 42 1.65

Brady Devereux Malvern Prep 4-1 32.2 25 38 1.71

Ryan Staropoli Holy Ghost Prep 6-0 29.2 15 55 1.89

Tyler Kehoe Arch. Carroll 4-0 22 25 32 1.91

Gavin Moretski La Salle 3-0 24 11 29 1.96

Ryan Stalker C.R. North 5-1 24.2 15 27 1.99

Hutch Gagnon Down. East 4-2 38.1 29 48 2.01

Brooks Ey Central 2-0 23.2 20 42 2.07

For additions or corrections, contact Rick O’Brien at robrien@phillynews.com

