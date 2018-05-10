Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball pitching leaders

Pitching
Minimum of 20 innings. Statistics are through Wednesday.
Player School W-L IP H SO ERA
Adam Smith W.C. East 5-0 40 15 67 0.18
Luke Rettig Oxford 4-0 38 10 70 0.37
Josh Dubost Methacton 6-0 32.2 15 56 0.43
Luis Ramos Frankford 5-0 29.2 14 57 0.47
Drew Britt Down. West 4-1 23 16 25 0.61
Blake Mayberry Central 5-1 32 19 18 62 0.66
J.J. Paul Quakertown 2-0 21 24 23 0.67
Chuck Kelley Father Judge 5-1 40 26 53 0.70
Stephen Aldrich Bensalem 5-0 33 22 45 0.85
Zack Griffin Methacton 4-0 32.2 25 27 0.86
Jake Kelchner Arch. Carroll 5-0 31.2. 21 58 0.88
Adam Grintz Down. West 5-1 29.2 20 45 0.94
Brody Moyer Dock Mennonite 3-0 22.1 19 17 0.94
Joe Messina Neumann-Goretti 3-2 35.1 28 37 0.99
Luke Zimmerman Marple Newtown 6-0 42 28 59 1.00
Jake Reese Down. West 2-1 31.1 28 38 1.12
Joe Miller La Salle 7-0 35.2 14 47 1.18
Billy Corcoran Malvern Prep 3-0 34.1 22 46 1.22
Justin Guidos Quakertown 6-1 37.2 19 62 1.30
Nick Dean Bensalem 4-1 32.1 17 36 1.30
David Ortiz Central 4-0 21 18 28 1.33
Henry Dawes Strath Haven 4-1 31.1 17 23 1.34
Evan Spano W.C. Henderson 5-0 35.1 34 36 1.39
Mason Keller Dock Mennonite 3-2 26 15 41 1.62
Liam Dabagian Malvern Prep 3-0 29.2 27 42 1.65
Brady Devereux Malvern Prep 4-1 32.2 25 38 1.71
Ryan Staropoli Holy Ghost Prep 6-0 29.2 15 55 1.89
Tyler Kehoe Arch. Carroll 4-0 22 25 32 1.91
Gavin Moretski La Salle 3-0 24 11 29 1.96
Ryan Stalker C.R. North 5-1 24.2 15 27 1.99
Hutch Gagnon Down. East 4-2 38.1 29 48 2.01
Brooks Ey Central 2-0 23.2 20 42 2.07
