Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball hitting leaders

Hitting
Minimum of 35 at-bats. Statistics are through Wednesday.
Player School AB R H RBI AVG.
Phil Stahl Holy Ghost Prep 43 19 25 24 .581
Gerard Sweeney Shipley 63 27 35 33 .556
Gabriel Lopez Northeast 55 17 30 16 .545
Richard Lugo Frankford 39 19 21 15 .538
Marquise Wood Roman Catholic 51 21 27 13 .529
Alden Mathes Marple Newtown 62 26 32 18 .516
Gaetan Grandelli Roman Catholic 45 15 23 11 .511
Hunter Hall Oxford 61 18 31 27 .508
Luke Zimmerman Marple Newtown 54 20 27 25 .500
Kevin Merrone Marple Newtown 52 15 26 24 .500
Brandon Sanders St. Joseph’s Prep 48 14 24 18 .500
Tyler Wright Devon Prep 42 19 21 17 .500
Anthony Cossetti La Salle 47 15 23 19 .489
Blake Mayberry Central 47 13 23 25 .489
Mike Moyer Dock Mennonite 45 14 22 19 .489
Evan Johnson Shipley 77 28 37 17 .481
Owen Margolis Conestoga 52 10 25 13 .481
Mark Seibert Holy Ghost Prep 50 25 24 29 .480
Luke Cantwell Marple Newtown 46 7 22 21 .478
Steven Moreta Northeast 53 23 25 26 .472
Jay Morton Oxford 47 15 22 16 .468
Dan Hopkins Cardinal O’Hara 47 14 22 15 .468
Colin Eiser Neumann-Goretti 58 17 27 10 .466
Andrew Cossettii La Salle 54 22 25 27 .463
Ian Tracy W.C. Henderson 48 12 22 10 .458
Cole Humes Shipley 47 83 32 38 .458
Darlyn Uceta Northeast 57 13 26 15 .456
Brian Nicholas Neshaminy 54 16 25 9 .455
Zack Miles North Penn 31 13 14 11 .452
Nate Furman Bonner-Prendie 37 25 20 10 .541
Mason Fisher Dock Mennonite 49 21 22 20 .449
Pedro Alicea Northeast 49 18 22 13 .449
Dioanny Mejia Frankford 45 12 20 13 .444
Brody Moyer Dock Mennonite 43 20 19 22 .442
Carson Shane C.R. North 50 5 22 19 .440
David White Central 50 13 22 13 .440
Eric Grintz Down. West 48 6 21 19 .438
Tyler Siddal North Penn 55 21 14 11 .436
Tyler Montilla Frankford 37 12 16 9 .432
Erik Grady Roman Catholic 47 11 20 6 .426
Ian Humes Shipley 47 7 20 11 .426
Brady Mutz Strath Haven 61 10 26 21 .426
Luke Mutz Strath Haven 54 31 23 11 .426
James Vito W.C. Henderson 47 2 20 8 .426
Jake Trachtenberg C.B. South 33 6 14 16 .424
John McNamee Holy Ghost Prep 45 18 19 19 .422
Luke Piontek Devon Prep 38 10 16 15 .421
