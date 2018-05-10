sports

Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball hitting leaders

SBASE13-F
Shipley senior third baseman and pitcher Gerard Sweeney was hitting .556 with 33 RBIs and 27 runs through Wednesday.
Hitting

Minimum of 35 at-bats. Statistics are through Wednesday.

Player School AB R H RBI AVG.

Phil Stahl Holy Ghost Prep 43 19 25 24 .581

Gerard Sweeney Shipley 63 27 35 33 .556

Gabriel Lopez Northeast 55 17 30 16 .545

Richard Lugo Frankford 39 19 21 15 .538

Marquise Wood Roman Catholic 51 21 27 13 .529

Marple Newtown junior outfielder and pitcher Alden Mathes.

Alden Mathes Marple Newtown 62 26 32 18 .516

Gaetan Grandelli Roman Catholic 45 15 23 11 .511

Hunter Hall Oxford 61 18 31 27 .508

Luke Zimmerman Marple Newtown 54 20 27 25 .500​

Kevin Merrone Marple Newtown 52 15 26 24 .500

St. Josephs Prep senior first baseman Brandon Sanders.

Brandon Sanders St. Joseph’s Prep 48 14 24 18 .500

Tyler Wright Devon Prep 42 19 21 17 .500

Anthony Cossetti La Salle 47 15 23 19 .489

Blake Mayberry Central 47 13 23 25 .489

Mike Moyer Dock Mennonite 45 14 22 19 .489​

Evan Johnson Shipley 77 28 37 17 .481

Owen Margolis Conestoga 52 10 25 13 .481

Mark Seibert Holy Ghost Prep 50 25 24 29 .480

Luke Cantwell Marple Newtown 46 7 22 21 .478

Steven Moreta Northeast 53 23 25 26 .472

Jay Morton Oxford 47 15 22 16 .468

Dan Hopkins Cardinal O’Hara 47 14 22 15 .468

Colin Eiser Neumann-Goretti 58 17 27 10 .466

La Salle senior catcher and third baseman Andrew Cossetti (3) talks in the dugout with assistant coach Mike O'Connor.

Andrew Cossettii La Salle 54 22 25 27 .463

Ian Tracy W.C. Henderson 48 12 22 10 .458

Cole Humes Shipley 47 83 32 38 .458​

Darlyn Uceta Northeast 57 13 26 15 .456

Brian Nicholas Neshaminy 54 16 25 9 .455

North Penn junior shortstop Zack Miles.

Zack Miles North Penn 31 13 14 11 .452

Nate Furman Bonner-Prendie 37 25 20 10 .541

Mason Fisher Dock Mennonite 49 21 22 20 .449

Pedro Alicea Northeast 49 18 22 13 .449

Dioanny Mejia Frankford 45 12 20 13 .444

Brody Moyer Dock Mennonite 43 20 19 22 .442​

Carson Shane C.R. North 50 5 22 19 .440

David White Central 50 13 22 13 .440

Downingtown East junior catcher Eric Grintz.

Eric Grintz Down. West 48 6 21 19 .438

Tyler Siddal North Penn 55 21 14 11 .436

Tyler Montilla Frankford 37 12 16 9 .432

Erik Grady Roman Catholic 47 11 20 6 .426

Ian Humes Shipley 47 7 20 11 .426

Brady Mutz Strath Haven 61 10 26 21 .426​

Luke Mutz Strath Haven 54 31 23 11 .426

James Vito W.C. Henderson 47 2 20 8 .426

Jake Trachtenberg C.B. South 33 6 14 16 .424

John McNamee Holy Ghost Prep 45 18 19 19 .422

Luke Piontek Devon Prep 38 10 16 15 .421

For additions or corrections, contact Rick O’Brien at robrien@phillynews.com

