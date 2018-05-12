Saturday's Pa. roundup: Shipley and Friends' Central to meet in Friends League final

Shipley’s Ian Humes throws a pitch against Moorestown Friends in the second inning of Saturday’s victory.

Coming Monday …

Here’s hoping the weather is nice as first-round playoff action is set to take place in Catholic League softball. The Public League softball quarterfinals and Public League boys’ volleyball semifinals are also on the schedule.

On Saturday …

Gerard Sweeney recorded a double and his 100th career RBI as the Shipley baseball team defeated Moorestown Friends, 11-0, in the Friends Schools League semifinals. Ian Humes earned the win, allowing one hit in four innings. Evan Johnson added two doubles for the Gators.

In the other semifinal, Ben Kollender finished 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead Friends’ Central passed Westtown, 15-3. Justin Rubin collected three hits and three RBIs for the Phoenix.

Shipley will host Friends’ Central in Tuesday’s title game at 4:00 PM.

***

Jared Dellipriscolli hit a three-run triple as the big blow to fuel Interboro’s 10-2 victory over Ridley. Mike Ventura scored three runs for the Buccaneers.

***

Dan Crossan, Owen Evans, and Tyler Kehoe each had two hits and two RBIs as Archbishop Carroll topped Garnet Valley, 7-3. Jake Kelchner added two hits for the Patriots.

***

In a 3-2 extra-inning win over Prep Charter, Malvern pitcher Billy Corcoran became the first player in program history to record 150 career strikeouts.

Boys’ Track

Kyle Garland set an Inter-Ac record in the 100M hurdles with a time of 13.85 to help Germantown Academy win the league title. Garland also finished first in the high jump, long jump, and the 300M hurdles.

Liam Conway finished first in the 800 and 1,600-meter run to propel Owen J. Roberts with 128 points to secure the Pioneer Conference championship.

Girls’ Track

Springside Chestnut Hill captured the Inter-Ac title as Allie Kitchell took home MVP honors for the Blue Devils.

Amy Domenick came in first place in the 100 and 200 dashes as Methacton scored 162 points to win the Pioneer Conference championship.