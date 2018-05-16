Wednesday's Pa. roundup: Shipley baseball, George School softball take Friends School League crowns

Shipley wins its fourth straight Friends School League title with a 15-5 victory over Friends’ Central.

It’s championship season in Pennsylvania, and the big winner on Wednesday was George School’s softball team. Caitlyn Mihalik pitched a nine-inning complete game with 21 strikeouts, and scored the game-winning run on Amber Salazar’s walk-off RBI single as the George School softball team edged Academy of New Church, 2-1, to win the Friends School League final. Mihalik also doubled and scored the tying run in the seventh inning.

Coming Thursday …

As we hit the middle of May, league playoffs are beginning to wind down for softball with Public League and Pioneer Athletic Conference in the semifinals. Quarterfinal Catholic League softball and District 1 girls’ lacrosse action is on the schedule. For the boys, Pioneer Athletic Conference baseball is also in the semifinal round, more District 1 lacrosse, and the District 1 Class 2A and 3A finals for volleyball are on tap.

On Wednesday …

Baseball

Gerard Sweeney finished 4-for-4 with three doubles, a grand slam, and six RBIs as Shipley defeated Friends’ Central, 15-5, to win the Friends Schools League for the fourth straight year. Sweeney struck out three batters in two perfect innings of relief. Blake Rodack contributed 2-for-4 performance with two RBIs for the Gators. Shipley continues its season as the No. 3 seed in the PAISAA tournament, with a first round matchup against Barrack Hebrew on May 22.

Seth Fisher fanned 10 batters in five scoreless innings and doubled to lift Calvary Christian over Calvary Baptist, 2-0.

Steve McGill McGill broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to lift Boys’ Latin over Rush, 2-0. Cory Little struck out seven over three innings to earn the win.

Alex Ei tossed a complete game with no walks and six strikeouts to lead Avon Grove past Unionville, 9-2. Andrew Noel and Bailey Smith led the Red Devils’ offense with two hits and two RBIs apiece.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Pete Malitas and Ryan Dickson each recorded two goals and an assist as Penn Charter topped Springside Chestnut Hill, 13-6, in the Inter-Ac playoffs.

Walker Martin scored a goal to become Souderton’s all-time leading scorer in an 8-5 loss to Haverford High.

Brian Fehr scored four goals to lead Perkiomen Valley past Neshaminy, 16-6, in the District 1 Class 3A first round. The Vikings will visit North Penn in Thursday’s second round game.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Adela Qalliaj scored a team-high four goals as Central upended Franklin Towne Charter, 12-11, to advance to the Public League title game. Seydel Acuna and Jen Martinez each added three goals for the Lancers.

Carly Baillis, Julianna George, Grace Harding, and Sadie King all had three goals in Penncrest’s 16-13 victory over Springfield (M) in the District 1 Class 2A first round. The Lions will host Upper Moreland in Thursday’s quarterfinal.