Saturday's Pa. roundup: Brian Fehr notches 100th career goal in Perkiomen Valley's win

Brian Fehr scored a team-high four goals Saturday, including the 100th of his career, as the Perkiomen Valley boys’ lacrosse team defeated Penncrest, 14-10.

Baseball

Jesse Goldman launched a grand slam as the Haverford School defeated Conestoga, 16-5. Luke Kania added a two-run double for the Fords.

***

Matt Konen knocked in two runs as Father Judge beat Germantown Academy, 4-2. Andrew Sicinski recorded an RBI single for the Crusaders. Steve Leopold got the win in four innings.

***

Aidan Baur and Joe LaFiore both homered as Neumann-Goretti took down Episcopal Academy, 15-0.

***

Mitchell Peers recorded a hit a hit and two RBIs as Boyertown edged Wilson, 6-5.

***

Cianan Gamble went 2 for 3 with a triple and five RBIs, and got the win, to lift Westtown over West Nottingham, 14-5.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Grace Harding scored a game-high six goals as Penncrest defeated West Chester East, 16-5. Julianna George and Logan O’Donnell each netted three goals for the Lions.