Tuesday's Pa. roundup: St. Hubert's Sarah Hartigan reaches 100 career goals

St. Hubert’s Sarah Hartigan became the second player in program history to score 100 career goals on Tuesday. She recorded nine goals in Tuesday’s 16-7 win over Conwell-Egan. Emily Smith (class of 2015) is the only other girls’ lacrosse player to score 100 goals for St. Hubert.
***
Saundra Godshall had eight goals in West Chester East’s 22-7 rout of Oxford.
***
Gillian Schlenner’s seven goals propelled Collegium Charter past Sun Valley, 13-12. Kathleen Amoroso made 12 saves, including the 100th of her career.
***
Grace Harding and Kenna Kaut had four goals apiece as Penncrest held off Conestoga, 13-11.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Brian Fehr netted six goals as Perkiomen Valley cruised past Upper Merion, 16-3. Richie Marshall had one goal and three assists.
Baseball
Liam Riley threw a no-hitter on Senior Day as Shipley beat Academy of the New Church, 14-0.
***
Will Samuel pitched six strong innings as Penn Charter took down Episcopal Academy, 7-1. Samuel also went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
***
Brian Murphy went 4-for-4 with five RBIs as Springfield (Montco) rolled past Plymouth Whitemarsh, 12-4.
***
Jimmy Parrish homered as Central Bucks East rallied past Pennridge, 10-5. PJ Harris had two RBIs and a run scored for the Patriots, who scored eight runs over the final three innings.
Softball
Interboro defeated Chichester, 6-0, behind Bridget Bailey’s all-around performance. She struck out 16 and helped herself at the plate with four RBIs.
***
Korynn Bischoff went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in Upper Dublin’s 17-8 triumph over Wissahickon. She also threw a runner out at the plate in the top of the fifth, with the Cardinals ahead 9-8.
***
Marple Newtown shutout Lower Merion, 6-0, thanks to Rachel Cowley’s 11 strikeouts. Grace Thorne drove in two runs.
Boys’ Tennis
La Salle won the Catholic League title for the 12th straight year with a 5-0 decision over St. Joseph’s Prep.
***
Central defeated Washington, 4-1, to capture the Public League Class 3A crown for the 12th consecutive year.