PIAA moves boys' semifinal basketball games to Thursday

Roman Catholic’s Allen Betrand (right), shown here fending off Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Ish Horn, and his team are set to play PIne-Richland in a state semifinal on Thursday.

Because of the snowstorm, the PIAA postponed many of Tuesday’s PIAA basketball semifinals until Thursday.

That means, locally, four boys’ teams have to wait to continue their bids for titles: Constitution (Class 2A), Neumann-Goretti (3A), Lincoln (6A), and Roman Catholic (6A).

Roman will take on District 7’s Pine-Richland at 6 p.m. Thursday at Chambersburg. The Cahillites are trying for their third state championship in four seasons.

The postponement may wind up helping the Cahillites, as it gives catalyst Seth Lundy more time to recover from a sprained left ankle he suffered during Saturday’s 75-56 quarterfinal defeat of Central Bucks West.

Lundy, a 6-foot-6 sophomore wing and first-team all-Catholic League performer, is averaging a team-high 16.2 points. “He’s still day-to-day,” Roman second-year coach Matt Griffin said Tuesday. “We want to make sure he’s 100 percent. We want to be smart about it for his sake.”

If Lundy can’t suit up, the Cahillites will have to turn to point guard Lynn Greer and wings Hakim Hart and Allen Betrand, who has totaled 49 points in the last two games, for the bulk of their scoring.

Roman practiced for a little over an hour Tuesday. The Catholic League champs are scheduled to leave Broad and Vine Streets at 11 a.m. for the 6 p.m. clash against Pine-Richland.

“This is the fourth time this year we’ve had a game postponed because of the weather,” Griffin said. “Mentally, you have to make an adjustment, but we’re used to handling whatever comes up.”

Pine-Richland is one win away from returning to Hershey’s Giant Center for the second straight year. The Rams fell to Lonnie Walker, now at Miami, and District 3’s Reading, 64-60, in the 2017 final.

Pine-Richland (23-6) is sparked by guard Dan Petcash (17.6 ppg.), 6-5 wing Phil Jurkovec (16 ppg., 9.1 rpg.), and 6-6, 255-pound forward Andrew Kristofic (10.2 ppg., 6.8 rpg.).

In football, Jurkovec is four-star quarterback and Notre Dame signee. He ran for four scores and threw for 200 yards and another tally as the Rams stormed past St. Joseph’s Prep, 41-21, in December’s 6A final.

Pine-Richland’s other leaders on the hardwood are guards Greg Shulkosky (12.4 ppg., 5.1 apg.) and Colin Luellen (7.9 ppg.).

In the other half of the 6A bracket, Abraham Lincoln (23-6) takes on District 2’s Hazleton (16-1) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Freedom High in Bethlehem. Lincoln is ignited by guards Sanhei Day, Khalif Meares and Emeul Charleston, and 6-foot-6 forward Jahi Randall.

Thursday’s PIAA schedule

Class 2A semifinal: Holy Cross vs. Constitution, at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.

Class 3A semifinal: Neumann-Goretti vs. Trinity, at Garden Spot in New Holland, 7 p.m.

Class 4A final: Imhotep Charter vs. Sharon, at Hershey, 8 p.m.

Class 6A semifinal: Hazleton vs. Lincoln, at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 .m.

Class 6A semifinal: Roman Catholic vs. Pine-Richland, at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

