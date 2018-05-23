Roman Catholic hoops standout Lynn Greer III transferring to Oak Hill Academy

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Roman Catholic guard Lynn Greer III keeping the ball away from Pennridge guard Sean Yoder during a game this past season.

Roman Catholic sophomore point guard Lynn Greer III plans to transfer to national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Va.) for his final two high school seasons, Roman administrators confirmed.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder this past season averaged 15.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds while helping lead the Cahillites to a 24-2 record, the Catholic League championship and the program’s third PIAA state title in four seasons.

Greer, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, has scholarship offers from Oregon, Penn State, St. Joseph’s, Temple, and Tulane.

Oak Hill Academy went 44-2 last season and advanced to the semifinal round of the GEICO nationals before losing to University High (Fla.), 80-65. Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Brandon Jennings and Josh Smith are among the former Warriors now playing in the NBA.

Greer’s father, Lynn, excelled as a point guard at Engineering and Science and Temple and went on to play in such countries as Greece, Italy, Poland, and Russia. He also played for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks in 2006-07.

His grandfather, Lynn, led Thomas Edison to the 1969 city championship and starred at Virginia State. He was inducted to the college’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

Lynn Greer III could not be reached for comment.