Rick O'Brien's Southeastern Pennsylvania preseason baseball top 10

Malvern’s Brady Devereux is tagged out by Penn Charter catcher, Gavin Zavorski last season. ,

Here is the Southeastern Pennsylvania preseason baseball top 10.

Last season’s record in parentheses.

1. Malvern Prep (25-6). An imposing group is headed by hard-throwing pitchers Billy Corcoran and Brady Devereux, designated hitter Chris Newell, infielder Connor Offshack, and infielder-pitcher Connor Dillon.

2. North Penn (20-5). The Knights are paced by ace righthander Danny Kerwin, shortstop Zack Miles, third baseman Tyler Siddal, third baseman Ryan Bealer, and outfielders Atlee Hasson and Joe Picozzzi.

3. Perkiomen Valley (16-9). Righthanded hurlers Brock Helverson and Tyler Strechay are a terrific one-two punch. Also back for sixth-year coach Ryan Hinkle are infielder Joe Gorla and utility man Mike Gama.

4. Downingtown West (17-4). Drew Britt and Adam Grintz anchor the pitching staff. The Whippets’ offensive catalysts include catcher Eric Grintz, shortstop Steve Posner, and outfielder-third baseman Dylan Dirocco.

5. Neumann-Goretti (20-4). The Saints return outfielder-pitcher Colin Eiser, first baseman R.J. McGettigan, shortstop Aidan Baur, pitcher Joe Messina, first baseman Joe LaFiora, and catcher Eric Nardini.

6. Pennsbury (22-6). The defending PIAA Class 6A champions are spurred by shortstop Justin Massielo, catcher Josh Tesarck, first baseman Kyle Dear, outfielder R.J. Huth, and infielder Sam Ruta.

7. Penn Charter (25-2). The Quakers’ bid to defend their Inter-Ac League title is led by brothers Mike and Sammy Siani, fellow outfielder Demetrius DeRamus, catcher Gavin Zavorski, and shortstop/pitcher Tommy Snipes.

8. Archbishop Wood (16-8-1). First baseman Mike Ferrara, catcher J.R. Gifford, righthanded ace Jack Colyar, third baseman-pitcher Antonio Rossillo, and shortstop Sam Reynolds are the catalysts.

9. Marple Newtown (18-7). The Tigers have a solid nucleus in first baseman-pitcher Luke Zimmerman, outfielder-catcher Luke Cantwell, and outfielder Alden Mathes. Steve Morrison is a corner infielder and pitcher.

10. La Salle (13-5). The key returnees for the Explorers are catcher-third baseman Andrew Cossetti, pitcher-outfielder Joe Miller, shortstop Eric Marasheski, and outfielder Anthony Cossetti.

Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Archbishop Carroll (14-7), Bensalem (11-8), Council Rock North (9-11), Downingtown East (13-8), Garnet Valley (13-7), St. Joseph’s Prep (14-9), Strath Haven (15-7).

