Saturday's Pa. roundup: Springfield (D) girls' lacrosse advances in PIAA playoffs behind clutch goal

Olivia Little scored a clutch goal on Saturday to push Springfield-Delco’s girls lacrosse team into the PIAA Class 3A semifinals after a 13-12 win over Wilson at West Chester East.

In a game delayed roughly two hours due to inclement weather, the Cougars went into the half tied, 5-5, and waited out the lightning.

After the extended intermission, Springfield wasted little time getting a lead in the second half, going up 12-9. But, it took Little’s goal — her team-leading fourth on the evening — with three minutes, 41 seconds left in regulation to hold off a Wilson comeback and propel the Cougars into the next round.

Belle Mastropietro and Dana Carlson both added three goals, while Julie Schickling netted two.

The Cougars will play Manheim Township in the semifinals on Tuesday.

In other girls’ lacrosse playoff action:

Kamryn McNeal and Regan Nealon both scored four goals to lead Garnet Valley to a 17-7 win over Parkland in the Class 3A state quarterfinal. Sam Hamalak and Makenna Mink split time in net, totaling six saves.

The Jaguars will face Unionville, who beat Archbishop Carroll, 14-9, in their quarterfinal matchup at Methacton.

The Patriots, who won last season’s state championship, finished the season 19-3. They got seven goals from Under Armour all-American Katie Detwiler, who has committed to Loyola.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Garnet Valley didn’t strike first, but they struck often enough to top Cumberland Valley, 6-4, in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. They will join the girls’ team in advancing to the next round.