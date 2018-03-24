Two sets of twins lead Jenkintown girls to PIAA A state final

Jenkintown celebrates its win against Lebanon Catholic on Saturday . The Drakes are to play for the Class A state title on Tuesday.

Senior twins Jennifer and Ashley Kremp and junior twins Mia and Natalie Kolb came up huge again on Saturday in Jenkintown’s 50-46 win over District 3 champion Lebanon Catholic in a PIAA Class A semifinal game at Downingtown West.

The win sent the Drakes into the state championship game, and they will face District 6 champ Juniata Valley Tuesday at noon at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Jennifer Kremp made six foul shots in the fourth quarter and ended with 14 points for the Drakes (30-1), who have already won Bicentennial Athletic League and District 1 titles this season. Mia Kolb and Ashley Kremp added 15 and 14 points, respectively. Natalie Kolb scored all four of her points in the first quarter.

The foursome — all starters on both the field hockey and basketball teams — have formed a special bond. In the fall, the field hockey team recorded the best season in recent school history and finished at the top of the BAL Constitution conference.

“We just have this kind of chemistry,” said Jennifer Kremp. “Having that type of chemistry on the court is huge, and we just use it to our advantage.

Reigning Class 1A player of the year Alexis Hill led the Beavers with 16 points. The loss ends the high school careers of Hill, Neesha Pierre (12 points), Jasmine Turner (5 points), Celine Mars (5 points), Taylor Bossert (5 points), and Jayden Shellehamer (3 points).

“Jenkintown did a good job of not letting us get the ball inside to Alexis,” said Lebanon Catholic coach Patti Hower, who has more than 700 career wins. “She got the ball, and they were all over her.”

Lebanon Catholic (25-7) beat Juniata Valley in last year’s state title game.

The Jenkintown game wasn’t played until Saturday because of the bad weather last week.

Ashley Kremp made a trio of three-pointers in the first half to help the Drakes take a 26-18 lead. But the Beavers came out firing in the third quarter and took a 34-33 edge with less than two minutes remaining. Mia Kolb gave Jenkintown a 35-34 lead heading to the fourth period.

Ahead, 43-42, Jennifer Kremp made two big free throws. Mars missed the second of two free throws at the other end, but Hill was fouled on the rebound. After Hill missed both free throws, Ashley Kremp made two foul shots to make it 47-43, Jenkintown.

Turner responded with a three-pointer to cut the gap to one with 18.6 seconds to play. Jennifer Kremp missed the second of two free throws, but the Drakes came down with a big offensive rebound. Jennifer Kremp was fouled again and made both shots this time to close out the game.

“It’s just an unbelievable situation for her,” Jenkintown coach Jim Romano said of Jennifer Kremp. “She’s a senior. She’s a leader. We wouldn’t want anyone else on that line. She deserved it.”

Romano joined the 600-win coaching club earlier this season.

Jenkintown 13 13 9 15 – 50

Lebanon Catholic 6 12 16 12 – 46

J: Mia Kolb 15, Jennifer Kremp 14, Ashley Kremp 14, Natalie Kolb 4, Amelia Mulvaney 3.

LC: Alexis Hill 16, Neesha Pierre 12, Jasmine Turner 5, Celine Mars 5, Taylor Bossert 5, Jayden Shellehamer 3.

