Thursday's Pa. roundup: Kylie Kenney pitches Central Bucks South to District 1 Class 6A softball title

Camera icon Courtesy of Central Bucks South
Central Bucks South defeated Council Rock North, 1-0, in the District 1 Class 6A softball final on Thursday.
Kylie Kenney tossed a four-hit shutout as the Central Bucks South softball team defeated Council Rock North, 1-0, in the District 1 Class 6A final on Thursday. Tara Tumasz drove in the lone run of the game with a single in the third inning. The top-seeded Titans allowed just one run in four tournament games. They will take on Neshaminy – the fifth-place finisher from District 1 after a 16-6 win over Conestoga Thursday – in the first round of the PIAA state playoffs.

Coming Friday …

The District 12 baseball championships will highlight the day. Neumann-Goretti was already awarded the Class 2A crown after Masterman forfeited.

Camera icon LOU RABITO
La Salle players and coaches gather around the championship plaque for photos after the Explorers won the Catholic League baseball final Saturday, May 26, 2018, by beating Archbishop Carroll, 10-0, at Immaculata University.

On Thursday …

 

Conwell-Egan won its seventh consecutive District 12 softball title with a 5-0 win over Philadelphia Academy Charter in the Class 2A final.

***

Faith Christian clinched a spot in next week’s PIAA Class 1A tournament when District 12 opponent Maritime Academy forfeited.

Baseball

Tommy Eliason delivered a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to give Downingtown West a 4-3 triumph over Boyertown in the District 1 Class 6A fifth-place game. Jake Reese tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-hit ball and Eric Grintz hit a three-run homer to send the Whippets to states.

Camera icon Courtesy of Downingtown West
The Downingtown West baseball team advanced to states with a win on Thursday.

Published: