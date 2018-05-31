Thursday's Pa. roundup: Kylie Kenney pitches Central Bucks South to District 1 Class 6A softball title

Kylie Kenney tossed a four-hit shutout as the Central Bucks South softball team defeated Council Rock North, 1-0, in the District 1 Class 6A final on Thursday. Tara Tumasz drove in the lone run of the game with a single in the third inning. The top-seeded Titans allowed just one run in four tournament games. They will take on Neshaminy – the fifth-place finisher from District 1 after a 16-6 win over Conestoga Thursday – in the first round of the PIAA state playoffs.

Coming Friday …

The District 12 baseball championships will highlight the day. Neumann-Goretti was already awarded the Class 2A crown after Masterman forfeited.

On Thursday …

Conwell-Egan won its seventh consecutive District 12 softball title with a 5-0 win over Philadelphia Academy Charter in the Class 2A final.

***

Faith Christian clinched a spot in next week’s PIAA Class 1A tournament when District 12 opponent Maritime Academy forfeited.

Baseball

Tommy Eliason delivered a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to give Downingtown West a 4-3 triumph over Boyertown in the District 1 Class 6A fifth-place game. Jake Reese tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-hit ball and Eric Grintz hit a three-run homer to send the Whippets to states.