Friday's Pa. roundup: Luke Zimmerman sends Marple Newtown to District 1 Class 5A title game

Marple Newtown will play West Chester Henderson in the District 1 Class 5A baseball final on Tuesday at Plymouth Township.

The Marple Newtown baseball team will play in the District 1 Class 5A championship game for the second straight year. Luke Zimmerman came through in the clutch once again with a three-run double in the fifth inning to give Marple Newtown a 3-1 victory over Wissahickon on Friday. Zimmerman also struck out nine in four innings of relief for the Tigers, who will play West Chester Henderson in the final on Tuesday at Plymouth Township. Marple Newtown beat Springfield (Delco) in last year’s title game.

Coming Saturday …

La Salle and Archbishop Carroll will play for the Catholic League baseball title at 10 a.m. at Immaculata University. The game was moved up two hours due to possible inclement weather in the afternoon. The PAISAA baseball semifinals and final are also on the schedule.

On Friday …

Eric Hoefer struck out seven as Council Rock North held off Downingtown West, 2-1, in the District 1 Class 6A baseball quarterfinals. Matt Shenot and Griffin Peterson had one RBI apiece for the Indians, who will face Downingtown East in Tuesday’s semifinals.

***

Rawyn Mercado drove in three runs as Central defeated Northeast, 13-9, in the Public League quarterfinals. Next up for Central is Esperanza, which used a key two-run double from Ray Arias to beat Olney by a 13-10 margin.

***

Jordan Bingham’s grand slam in the sixth inning sealed GAMP’s 12-1 win over Washington. GAMP will play Frankford in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Softball

Bridget Bailey recorded 18 strikeouts over eight innings as Interboro beat West Chester Henderson, 5-4, in the District 1 Class 5A semifinals. Emily Gavin and Brielle Kerwood each drove in two runs for the Buccaneers, who will play Bishop Shanahan in the championship game.

Bailey and the Bucs win it!!!! pic.twitter.com/tETCx393E3 — Ryan Johnston (@buccaneerpride) May 25, 2018

***

Kylie Kenney tossed a four-hit complete game as No. 1 seed Central Bucks South took down Conestoga, 5-1, in the District 1 Class 6A quarterfinals. Alexa Ortman knocked in three runs, who will play North Penn in the semifinals.