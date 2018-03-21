PIAA boys' and girls' basketball finals postponed until next week

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Haley Meinel, left, and Central Bucks South will take on Upper Dublin for the PIAA Class 6A title at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Hershey.

Because of Wednesday’s snowstorm and the forecast for continued inclement weather, the PIAA has announced that the three-day basketball championship schedule will be played next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Hershey’s Giant Center.

The six boys’ and six girls’ finals were originally slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Also, the 10 semifinal contests that were set to be played Thursday have been moved to Saturday.

The PIAA explained the reason for the decision on its website: “With ten semifinal contests that remain to be played and poor weather conditions, it is in the best interest of the schools and their communities that we afford them safe travel conditions and ample turnaround time before the championship games.”

Here are the semifinal games now scheduled for Saturday:

1A girls: Lebanon Catholic vs. Jenkintown, at Downingtown West, 1 p.m.

2A boys: Holy Cross vs. Constitution, at Bethlehem Freedom, 2:30 p.m.

3A boys: Neumann-Gorretti vs. Trinity, at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School 3 p.m.

3A boys: Lancaster Mennonite vs. Richland, at Chambersburg, 2:30 p.m.

4A girls: Lancaster Catholic vs. Bonner-Prendergast, at Downingtown West, 2:30 p.m.

4A girls: Berks Catholic vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, at State College, 2:30 p.m.

5A girls: Southern Lehigh vs. Archbishop Wood, at Souderton, 2 p.m.

5A girls: Archbishop Carroll vs. Mars, at State College, 1 p.m.

6A boys: Hazleton vs. Lincoln, at Bethlehem Freedom, 1 p.m.

6A boys: Roman Catholic vs. Pine-Richland, at Chambersburg, 1 p.m.

And the new championship slate:

Monday, March 26

2A girls: West Catholic vs. Bellwood-Antis, noon

1A boys: Kennedy Catholic vs. Lourdes Regional, 2 p.m.

3A girls: Neumann-Goretti vs. Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

4A boys: Imhotep Charter vs. Sharon, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 27

1A girls: TBD, noon.

2A boys: TBD, 2 p.m.

6A girls: Upper Dublin vs. Central Bucks South, 6 p.m.

5A boys: Mars vs. Abington Heights, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28

4A girls: TBD, noon.

3A boys: TBD, 2 p.m.

5A girls: TBD, 6 p.m.

6A boys: TBD, 8 p.m.

