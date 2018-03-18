PIAA state semifinals preview: Area boys' and girls' basketball teams continue playoff push

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Bonner-Prendergast’s Isaiah Wong (21) is defended by Seth Lundy (23) in the Catholic League championship game.

The Bonner-Prendergast boys’ and girls’ basketball squads are within two victories of capturing PIAA state championships.

Point guard Isaiah Wong and the Friars (25-4) will take on District 2’s Abington Heights (25-3) in Class 5A semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Bethlehem Freedom.

Guard Dakota McCaughan and the Pandas (17-10) will face District 3’s Lancaster Catholic (30-0) in a 4A semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spring-Ford.

Wong (22.2 ppg.) is supported by 6-8 center Ajiri Johnson, a Rider signee, 6-9 forward Tariq Ingraham, and guards Yohance Garner and Mike Perretta.

McCaughan is joined by 5-9 forward and Navy recruit Nyah Garrison and guards Emily Monaghan, Maeve McCann, and Alexis Gleason.

Neumann-Goretti is in the same position as Bonner-Prendie, with its boys and girls still alive in the playoffs.

The Neumann-Goretti boys (21-6) will meet District 3’s Trinity in a 3A semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Garden Spot in New Holland. Carl Arrigale’s group is paced by guards Christian Ings, Noah Warren and Dymir Montague, and 6-8 center Marcus Littles.

Also in 3A, the Neumann-Goretti girls will battle District 2’s Dunmore (28-1) at 6 p.m. Monday at Bethlehem Freedom. Senior guard and Hartford recruit Jabria Ingram averages about 19 points per game for the Saints (20-7).

Roman Catholic (22-6) will clash with District 7’s Pine-Richland (23-6) in a 6A boys’ semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Chambersburg. The Cahillites are trying for their third title in four seasons.

Roman is ignited by 6-6 swingman Seth Lundy, point guard Lynn Greer, and wings Hakim Hart and Allen Betrand. Betrand, a 6-4 senior and Towson signee, has scored 26 and 23 points, respectively, in the last two games.

Lundy (16.2 ppg.) injured his left ankle at the end of the first quarter in Saturday’s 75-56 triumph over Central Bucks West and did not return, but is expected to be back against Pine-Richland.

In a 6A girls’ semifinal, Drexel recruit Kate Connolly and Souderton (27-2) will square off against Nicole Kaiser and Upper Dublin (25-5) at 7 p.m. Monday at Council Rock South.

PIAA Boys’ Basketball

(District and seeding in parentheses.)

Semifinals

Monday

Class 5A

Abington Heights (2/1) vs. Bonner-Prendergast (12/1), at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Milton Hershey (3/1) vs. Mars (7/1), at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Bethlehem Catholic (11/2) vs. Imhotep Charter (12/1), at Reading’s Geigle Complex, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley (7/2) vs. Sharon (10/1), at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Faith Christian (1/1) vs. Lourdes Regional (4/1), at Hamburg, 7 p.m.

Bishop Carroll (6/1) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10/1), at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Class 6A

Hazleton (2/1) vs. Lincoln (12/1), at Bethlehem Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Roman Catholic (12/2) vs. Pine-Richland (7/2), at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Neumann-Goretti (12/1) vs. Trinity (3/1), at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite (3/4) vs. Richland (6/2), at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Holy Cross (2/1) vs. Constitution (12/2), at Bethlehem Liberty, 6 p.m.

Sewickley Academy (7/1) vs. Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7/2), at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

PIAA Girls’ Basketball

Semifinals

Monday

Class 6A

Souderton (1/1) vs. Upper Dublin (1/9), at Council Rock South, 7 p.m.

Central Bucks South (1/2) vs. North Allegheny (7/1), at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Dunmore (2/1) vs. Neumann-Goretti (12/2), at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.

East Allegheny (7/2) vs. Bishop Canevin (7/1), at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

West Catholic (12/1) vs. Penn Manor (6/4), at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

Blairsville (6/2) vs. Bellwood Antis (6/3), at St. Francis University, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Class 5A

Southern Lehigh (11/1) vs. Archbishop Wood (12/1), at Souderton, 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Carroll (12/3) vs. Mars (7/4), at Bald Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Lancaster Catholic (3/1) vs. Bonner-Prendergast (12/1), at Downingtown West, 7:30 p.m.

Berks Catholic (3/2) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7/1), at Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Lebanon Catholic (3/1) vs. Jenkintown (1/1), at Downingtown West, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll (6/2) vs. Juniata Valley (6-1), at Altoona, 7 p.m.

