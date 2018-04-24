sports

Pa. sportswriters' all-state girls' basketball team

Plymouth Whitemarsh senior guard Taylor O’Brien was voted the Class 6A player of the year by Pennsylvania sportswriters.
by , Staff Writer @ozoneinq | robrien@phillynews.com
Rick O'Brien

2017-18 Pennsylvania Sportswriters All-State Girls’ Basketball Team

Local players and coaches in bold.

Class 6A

Player of the year: Taylor O’Brien, Plymouth Whitemarsh

Coach of the year: Morgan Funsten, Upper Dublin

First Team

Kate Connolly, Souderton, 6-2 Sr., 11.3 ppg.

Mackenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-7 Sr., 14.2 ppg.

Makenna Marisa, Peters Township, 5-11 Jr., 22.9 ppg.

Rachel Martindale, North Allegheny, 5-9 Jr., 15.3 ppg.

Taylor O’Brien, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-10 Sr., 22.8

Jackie Vargas, Upper Dublin, 6-3 So., 11.3 ppg.

Second Team

Alexa Brodie, Central Bucks South, 5-6 Jr., 13.2 ppg.

Kassondra Brown, Abington, 6-2 Jr., 18.3 ppg.

Maddie Burke, Central Bucks West, 6-0 So., 14.7 ppg.

Jamiya Eaddy, Erie, 5-5 Sr., 20.8 ppg.

Megan Jonassen, Perkiomen Valley, 6-1 Sr., 17.5 ppg.

Victoria Keenan, Northampton, 5-7 Jr., 16.8 ppg.

Haley Meinel, Central Bucks South, 5-10 Sr., 16.1 ppg.

Third Team

Kion Andrews, Allen, 5-7 Sr., 18.3 ppg.

Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley, 6-0 Jr., 10.3 ppg.

Leanna Deegan, Easton, 6-0 Sr., 15.8 ppg.

Laura Graytok, Latrobe, 5-7 Sr., 23.1 ppg.

Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-10 Sr., 13.8 ppg.

Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley, 6-0 Jr., 15.3 ppg.

Piper Morningstar, North Allegheny, 6-0 Sr., 11.1 ppg.

Class 5A

Player of the year: Katie May, Archbishop Wood

Coach of the year: Dana Petruska, Mars

First Team

Dajahnae Brannon, Harrisburg, 5-10 Sr., 17.4 ppg.

Rajah Fink, Dover, 5-11 Sr., 25.3 ppg.

Tai Johnson, Mars, 5-7 Jr., 18.4 ppg.

Katie May, Archbishop Wood, 5-11 Sr., 8.8 ppg.

Amanda Mobley, Southern Lehigh, 5-6 Sr., 11.1 ppg.

Lauren Wasylson, Mars, 5-10 Sr., 17.5 ppg.

Second Team

Laryn Edwards, Hampton, 5-8 Sr., 21.7 ppg.

Taylor Geiman, South Western, 6-0 Jr., 13.4 ppg.

Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 5-9 Sr., 16.1 ppg.

Megan McConnell, Chartiers Valley, 5-6 So., 19.0 ppg.

Olivia Snyder, Southern Lehigh, 6-0 Jr., 17.6 ppg.

Jaden Walker, Susquehannock, 5-10 Jr., 14.8 ppg.

Third Team

Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood 5-9 Fr., 10.5 ppg.

Ali Benim, Harbor Creek, 5-9 Jr., 20.0 ppg.

Ali Collins, Hampton, 5-7 Sr., 20.0 ppg.

Jenna Clark, Thomas Jefferson, 5-6 Jr., 17.7 ppg.

Grace Ferguson, W.C. Henderson, 6-2 Jr., 11.6 ppg.

Margo Loutzenhiser, Warren, 5-9 Jr., 18.4 ppg.

Peyton McDaniel, Twin Valley, 5-11 So., 18.0 ppg.

Class 4A

Player of the year: Kiki Jefferson, Lancaster Catholic

Coach of the year: Molly Rottmann, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic

First Team

Kiki Jefferson, Lancaster Catholic, 6-0 Jr., 18.0 ppg.

Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0 So., 14.0 ppg.

Molly Mraz, Erie Villa Maria, 5-8 Sr., 11.7 ppg.

Sydney Palermo, Erie Villa Maria, 6-2 Sr., 13.0 ppg.

Bella Posset, Beaver, 5-8 Sr., 19.6 ppg.

Dejah Terrell, Berks Catholic, 6-0 Sr., 17.1 ppg.

Second Team

Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk, 5-5 So., 17.0 ppg.

Mady Aulbach, Blackhawk, 5-5 Jr., 16.0 ppg.

Cali Konek, Southmoreland, 5-7 Jr., 17.9 ppg.

Kayley Kovac, Jim Thorpe, 5-10 Sr., 23.7 ppg.

Kylee Lewandowski, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6-0 So., 15.2 ppg.

Leah Miller, Punxsutawney, 5-11 Sr., 15.3 ppg.

Third Team

Olivia Fasick, Bishop McDevitt, 5-8 Jr., 16.4 ppg.

Skylynn Faust, Lehighton, 5-11 Sr., 22.8 ppg.

Sarah Holweg, Wyoming Area, 5-7 Sr., 16.0 ppg.

Hannah Kauffman, Jersey Shore, 5-9 Jr., 19.0 ppg.

Reese Mensinger, Berwick, 5-7 Sr., 21.8 ppg.

Tess Myers, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 5-10 So., 13.0 ppg.

Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-2 Fr., 15.7 ppg.

Class 3A

Player of the year: Jabria Ingram, Neumann-Goretti

Coach of the year: Kevin Bankos, York Catholic

First team

Brionna Allen, Bishop Canevin, 5-7 Sr., 15.6 ppg.

Anna Camden, Shipley, 6-1 Jr., 17.6 ppg.

Halle Herrington, Philipsburg-Osceola, 5-4 Jr., 30.6 ppg.

Jabria Ingram, Neumann-Goretti, 5-8 Sr., 16.5 ppg.

Amani Johnson, East Allegheny, 5-5 Sr., 28.9 ppg.

Averi Jordan, North Schuylkill, 5-10 Sr., 25.7 ppg.

Second team

Olivia Fusaro, West Shamokin, 5-8 Sr., 22.2 ppg.

Emily Hegedus, Karns City, 5-9 Sr., 25.7 ppg.

Shamyjha Price, Bishop Canevin, 5-9 Jr., 14.4 ppg.

Casey Remolde, Sr, Basil, 5-10 Jr., 13.0 ppg.

Tory Self, Wellsboro, 5-8 Sr., 20.4 ppg.

Victoria Toomey, Dunmore, 6-1 Jr., 17.0 ppg.

Nicole Varano, Mount Carmel, 5-9 Sr., 22.5 ppg.

Third team

Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-8 So., 12.0 ppg.

Tatiana Jones, Neumann-Goretti, 5-11 Jr., 14.0 ppg.

Sunshine McCrae, Camp Hill Trinity, 6-0 Jr., 13.6 ppg.

Summer Reeser, Pequea Valley, 5-6 So., 18.0 ppg.

Alana Swift, Imhotep, 5-6 Jr., 12.1 ppg.

Class 2A

Player of the year: Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis

Coach of the year: Jim Swaney, Bellwood-Antis

First Team

Diamond Bragg. Camp Hill, 5-9 Sr., 22.1 ppg.

Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-1 So., 26.4 ppg.

Rena Enterline, Blairsville, 5-8 Sr., 19.8 ppg.

Mikayla Lovelace, Leechburg, 5-10 Sr., 23.8 ppg.

Maggie Wigoda, Minersville, 5-9 Sr., 16.9 ppg.

Alexa Williamson, Chartiers-Houston, 6-1 Sr., 30.7 ppg.

Second team

Delaney Dogan, West Middlesex, 6-0 Sr., 16.8 ppg.

Caroline Elliott, Vincentian, 5-10 Sr., 17.0 ppg.

Autumn Fennell, Penns Manor, 5-3 Jr., 17.7 ppg.

Ella Marconi, Kane, 6-2 Jr., 15.3 ppg.

Tamiah Robinson, West Catholic, 5-6 So., 13.9 ppg.

Third team

Brenna Babcock, Northwest, 5-5 Jr., 16.7 ppg.

Megan Babinsky, Mahanoy Area, 5-4 Sr., 10.7 ppg.

Megan Bisco, Mahanoy Area, 5-8 Sr., 11.5 ppg.

Emily Fullem, Ridgway, 6-1 Sr., 20.4 ppg.

Taylor Geer, Keystone, 5-10 Sr., 20.2 ppg.

Maggie Pina, Notre Dame, 5-7 Jr., 17.7 ppg.

Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-0 So., 19.2 ppg.

Class A

Player of the year: Alexis Hill, Lebanon Catholic

Coach of the year: Jim Romano, Jenkintown

First Team

Alexis Hill, Lebanon Catholic, 6-0 Sr., 18.0 ppg.

Alyssa Martinazzi, Bishop Carroll, 5-9 Sr., 18.8 ppg.

Tori Obenrader, North Clarion, 5-11 Sr., 24.2 ppg.

Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-11 So., 16.1 ppg.

Gia Thorpe, Winchester Thurston, 5-9 Sr., 23.3 ppg.

Ayanna Townsend, Winchester Thurston, 6-2 Sr., 15.2 ppg.

Second Team

Kiera Booth, Berlin Brothersvalley, 6-1 So., 16.9 ppg.

Jennifer Kremp, Jenkintown, 5-8 Sr., 14.7 ppg.

Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9 So., 22.0 ppg.

Shayna McNamee, Saint John Neumann, 5-8 Jr., 17.1 ppg.

Ellie Thompson, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 5-8 Sr., 19.5 ppg.

Third Team

Selina Albert, Lourdes Regional, 5-11 Sr., 15.0 ppg.

Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-0 So., 10.8 ppg.

Mia Kolb, Jenkintown, 5-9 Jr., 10.7 ppg.

Mykenzie Malacusky, Sullivan County, 5-7 Jr., 14.3 ppg.

Emily Zocsin, Weatherly, 5-6 Jr., 18.7 ppg.

 

 

