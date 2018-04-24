Pa. sportswriters' all-state girls' basketball team

2017-18 Pennsylvania Sportswriters All-State Girls’ Basketball Team
Local players and coaches in bold.
Class 6A
Player of the year: Taylor O’Brien, Plymouth Whitemarsh
Coach of the year: Morgan Funsten, Upper Dublin
First Team
Kate Connolly, Souderton, 6-2 Sr., 11.3 ppg.
Mackenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-7 Sr., 14.2 ppg.
Makenna Marisa, Peters Township, 5-11 Jr., 22.9 ppg.
Rachel Martindale, North Allegheny, 5-9 Jr., 15.3 ppg.
Taylor O’Brien, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-10 Sr., 22.8
Jackie Vargas, Upper Dublin, 6-3 So., 11.3 ppg.
Second Team
Alexa Brodie, Central Bucks South, 5-6 Jr., 13.2 ppg.
Kassondra Brown, Abington, 6-2 Jr., 18.3 ppg.
Maddie Burke, Central Bucks West, 6-0 So., 14.7 ppg.
Jamiya Eaddy, Erie, 5-5 Sr., 20.8 ppg.
Megan Jonassen, Perkiomen Valley, 6-1 Sr., 17.5 ppg.
Victoria Keenan, Northampton, 5-7 Jr., 16.8 ppg.
Haley Meinel, Central Bucks South, 5-10 Sr., 16.1 ppg.
Third Team
Kion Andrews, Allen, 5-7 Sr., 18.3 ppg.
Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley, 6-0 Jr., 10.3 ppg.
Leanna Deegan, Easton, 6-0 Sr., 15.8 ppg.
Laura Graytok, Latrobe, 5-7 Sr., 23.1 ppg.
Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-10 Sr., 13.8 ppg.
Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley, 6-0 Jr., 15.3 ppg.
Piper Morningstar, North Allegheny, 6-0 Sr., 11.1 ppg.
Class 5A
Player of the year: Katie May, Archbishop Wood
Coach of the year: Dana Petruska, Mars
First Team
Dajahnae Brannon, Harrisburg, 5-10 Sr., 17.4 ppg.
Rajah Fink, Dover, 5-11 Sr., 25.3 ppg.
Tai Johnson, Mars, 5-7 Jr., 18.4 ppg.
Katie May, Archbishop Wood, 5-11 Sr., 8.8 ppg.
Amanda Mobley, Southern Lehigh, 5-6 Sr., 11.1 ppg.
Lauren Wasylson, Mars, 5-10 Sr., 17.5 ppg.
Second Team
Laryn Edwards, Hampton, 5-8 Sr., 21.7 ppg.
Taylor Geiman, South Western, 6-0 Jr., 13.4 ppg.
Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 5-9 Sr., 16.1 ppg.
Megan McConnell, Chartiers Valley, 5-6 So., 19.0 ppg.
Olivia Snyder, Southern Lehigh, 6-0 Jr., 17.6 ppg.
Jaden Walker, Susquehannock, 5-10 Jr., 14.8 ppg.
Third Team
Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood 5-9 Fr., 10.5 ppg.
Ali Benim, Harbor Creek, 5-9 Jr., 20.0 ppg.
Ali Collins, Hampton, 5-7 Sr., 20.0 ppg.
Jenna Clark, Thomas Jefferson, 5-6 Jr., 17.7 ppg.
Grace Ferguson, W.C. Henderson, 6-2 Jr., 11.6 ppg.
Margo Loutzenhiser, Warren, 5-9 Jr., 18.4 ppg.
Peyton McDaniel, Twin Valley, 5-11 So., 18.0 ppg.
Class 4A
Player of the year: Kiki Jefferson, Lancaster Catholic
Coach of the year: Molly Rottmann, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic
First Team
Kiki Jefferson, Lancaster Catholic, 6-0 Jr., 18.0 ppg.
Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0 So., 14.0 ppg.
Molly Mraz, Erie Villa Maria, 5-8 Sr., 11.7 ppg.
Sydney Palermo, Erie Villa Maria, 6-2 Sr., 13.0 ppg.
Bella Posset, Beaver, 5-8 Sr., 19.6 ppg.
Dejah Terrell, Berks Catholic, 6-0 Sr., 17.1 ppg.
Second Team
Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk, 5-5 So., 17.0 ppg.
Mady Aulbach, Blackhawk, 5-5 Jr., 16.0 ppg.
Cali Konek, Southmoreland, 5-7 Jr., 17.9 ppg.
Kayley Kovac, Jim Thorpe, 5-10 Sr., 23.7 ppg.
Kylee Lewandowski, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6-0 So., 15.2 ppg.
Leah Miller, Punxsutawney, 5-11 Sr., 15.3 ppg.
Third Team
Olivia Fasick, Bishop McDevitt, 5-8 Jr., 16.4 ppg.
Skylynn Faust, Lehighton, 5-11 Sr., 22.8 ppg.
Sarah Holweg, Wyoming Area, 5-7 Sr., 16.0 ppg.
Hannah Kauffman, Jersey Shore, 5-9 Jr., 19.0 ppg.
Reese Mensinger, Berwick, 5-7 Sr., 21.8 ppg.
Tess Myers, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 5-10 So., 13.0 ppg.
Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-2 Fr., 15.7 ppg.
Class 3A
Player of the year: Jabria Ingram, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the year: Kevin Bankos, York Catholic
First team
Brionna Allen, Bishop Canevin, 5-7 Sr., 15.6 ppg.
Anna Camden, Shipley, 6-1 Jr., 17.6 ppg.
Halle Herrington, Philipsburg-Osceola, 5-4 Jr., 30.6 ppg.
Jabria Ingram, Neumann-Goretti, 5-8 Sr., 16.5 ppg.
Amani Johnson, East Allegheny, 5-5 Sr., 28.9 ppg.
Averi Jordan, North Schuylkill, 5-10 Sr., 25.7 ppg.
Second team
Olivia Fusaro, West Shamokin, 5-8 Sr., 22.2 ppg.
Emily Hegedus, Karns City, 5-9 Sr., 25.7 ppg.
Shamyjha Price, Bishop Canevin, 5-9 Jr., 14.4 ppg.
Casey Remolde, Sr, Basil, 5-10 Jr., 13.0 ppg.
Tory Self, Wellsboro, 5-8 Sr., 20.4 ppg.
Victoria Toomey, Dunmore, 6-1 Jr., 17.0 ppg.
Nicole Varano, Mount Carmel, 5-9 Sr., 22.5 ppg.
Third team
Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-8 So., 12.0 ppg.
Tatiana Jones, Neumann-Goretti, 5-11 Jr., 14.0 ppg.
Sunshine McCrae, Camp Hill Trinity, 6-0 Jr., 13.6 ppg.
Summer Reeser, Pequea Valley, 5-6 So., 18.0 ppg.
Alana Swift, Imhotep, 5-6 Jr., 12.1 ppg.
Class 2A
Player of the year: Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis
Coach of the year: Jim Swaney, Bellwood-Antis
First Team
Diamond Bragg. Camp Hill, 5-9 Sr., 22.1 ppg.
Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-1 So., 26.4 ppg.
Rena Enterline, Blairsville, 5-8 Sr., 19.8 ppg.
Mikayla Lovelace, Leechburg, 5-10 Sr., 23.8 ppg.
Maggie Wigoda, Minersville, 5-9 Sr., 16.9 ppg.
Alexa Williamson, Chartiers-Houston, 6-1 Sr., 30.7 ppg.
Second team
Delaney Dogan, West Middlesex, 6-0 Sr., 16.8 ppg.
Caroline Elliott, Vincentian, 5-10 Sr., 17.0 ppg.
Autumn Fennell, Penns Manor, 5-3 Jr., 17.7 ppg.
Ella Marconi, Kane, 6-2 Jr., 15.3 ppg.
Tamiah Robinson, West Catholic, 5-6 So., 13.9 ppg.
Third team
Brenna Babcock, Northwest, 5-5 Jr., 16.7 ppg.
Megan Babinsky, Mahanoy Area, 5-4 Sr., 10.7 ppg.
Megan Bisco, Mahanoy Area, 5-8 Sr., 11.5 ppg.
Emily Fullem, Ridgway, 6-1 Sr., 20.4 ppg.
Taylor Geer, Keystone, 5-10 Sr., 20.2 ppg.
Maggie Pina, Notre Dame, 5-7 Jr., 17.7 ppg.
Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-0 So., 19.2 ppg.
Class A
Player of the year: Alexis Hill, Lebanon Catholic
Coach of the year: Jim Romano, Jenkintown
First Team
Alexis Hill, Lebanon Catholic, 6-0 Sr., 18.0 ppg.
Alyssa Martinazzi, Bishop Carroll, 5-9 Sr., 18.8 ppg.
Tori Obenrader, North Clarion, 5-11 Sr., 24.2 ppg.
Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-11 So., 16.1 ppg.
Gia Thorpe, Winchester Thurston, 5-9 Sr., 23.3 ppg.
Ayanna Townsend, Winchester Thurston, 6-2 Sr., 15.2 ppg.
Second Team
Kiera Booth, Berlin Brothersvalley, 6-1 So., 16.9 ppg.
Jennifer Kremp, Jenkintown, 5-8 Sr., 14.7 ppg.
Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9 So., 22.0 ppg.
Shayna McNamee, Saint John Neumann, 5-8 Jr., 17.1 ppg.
Ellie Thompson, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 5-8 Sr., 19.5 ppg.
Third Team
Selina Albert, Lourdes Regional, 5-11 Sr., 15.0 ppg.
Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-0 So., 10.8 ppg.
Mia Kolb, Jenkintown, 5-9 Jr., 10.7 ppg.
Mykenzie Malacusky, Sullivan County, 5-7 Jr., 14.3 ppg.
Emily Zocsin, Weatherly, 5-6 Jr., 18.7 ppg.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.