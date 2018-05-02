Wednesday's Pa. roundup: Sonia Moors and Beneca Smith lift Simon Gratz softball past Elverson

Sonia Moors collected two doubles and two homers Wednesday as the Simon Gratz softball team edged Elverson, 14-13. Beneca Smith hit a walk-off single in the seventh to seal the win for the Bulldogs.

Maddie Fife’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth lifted West Chester Rustin over Octorara, 4-3. Mallory Hardwick tied the game earlier in the inning with an RBI double. Nicole McCarthy earned the win striking out five in a complete game.

Lauren Quinn doubled and knocked in two runs in Springfield (D)’s 5-4 triumph over Penncrest.

Taylor Posner finished 2 for 3 with a double to lead Downingtown West past Coatesville, 6-3. Hannah Greider added two RBIs for the Whippets.

Audrey Rosenblum went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI, and two runs as Radnor defeated Marple Newtown, 5-3. Libby Tewksbury picked up the win in a complete game.

Kennedy Hombach went 3 for 3 with three RBIs as St. Basil cruised to a 12-2 win over Sacred Heart. Freshman pitcher Jadelyn Domico recorded her first varsity win.

Baseball

Jarod Wade delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the sixth as the Malvern snapped Shipley’s 11-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory. Wade also pitched a perfect seventh, saving JR Byrne’s win, who tossed two scoreless innings in relief. Chris Newell homered for the Friars.

Chuck Kelley fanned 10 during a complete game and went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead Father Judge past Archbishop Carroll, 3-1. Andrew Sicinski and Bernie McGuire each drove in a run for the Crusaders.

Paul Kokol hit a grand slam as Bonner-Prendergast sneaked past Haverford School, 9-8. Nate Furman also homered for the Friars. Pat Toal and Isaiah Winikur both went yard for the Fords.

Gabriel Lopez posted three hits, including a two-out walk-off single in the seventh to lift Northeast over Swenson, 7-6. Alex Bautista homered for the Lions.

Zach Fidelibus stroked the go-ahead RBI single in the visiting seventh to give Cardinal O’Hara a 4-2 victory over Neumann-Goretti. Liam Nihill pitched 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts for the win.

Matt Arborgast went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as Penncrest overcame a nine-run deficit to defeat Springfield (D), 19-12. Andrew Rosenberg picked up two hits and four RBIs for the Lions.

Alec Deegan surrendered one run on seven hits over six innings in Lower Merion’s 3-1 triumph over Haverford High. Casey Murphy, Therein Moore, and Deegan drove in a run each for the Aces.

Andrew Cossetti homered and drove in two runs as La Salle topped Archbishop Ryan, 9-2. Gavin Moretski pitched six innings of two-run ball for the win.

Ken Brough and Jan-Carlos Alvarez both doubled as part of a four-run visiting seventh as Lincoln pulled away from Masterman, 9-4.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Bishop McDevitt’s Suzanna Cantwell became the first player in program history to reach 200 career goals. The University of Hartford recruit scored six goals in an 11-10 loss to Lower Moreland to bring her total to 202.