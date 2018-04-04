Wednesday's Pa. roundup: Unionville softball walks off thanks to Analise Griffiths's double

Central Bucks East’s Ryan Stout (left) gets some tight coverage from La Salle’s Brett Mallee during the 2017 season. Stout netted five goals against Council Rock North on Wednesday.

Analise Griffiths hit a walk-off double Wednesday to lift the Unionville softball team over Oxford, 9-8. Anna Deshaies, Maddie Boorse, and Grace Salisbury all contributed two hits for the Indians.

***

Libby Tewksbury went 3 for 5 with five RBI to help herself to a 13-3 victory over Radnor. She tossed a complete game allowing two earned runs. Audrey Rosenblum added three hits, including a double and two RBI.

Baseball

Mike Orensky came through with two two-out hits and drove in all four of Plymouth Whitemarsh’s runs as the Colonial defeated Upper Moreland, 4-1.

***

Cole Hume struck out 10 in five innings to lead Shipley past Haverford School, 6-4. Gerald Sweeney, who got the win in relief, posted two hits and two RBI for the Gators. Shipley broke a 2-2 tie with a three run sixth inning.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Kyle Kacala scored his fifth goal in the fourth quarter to give Methacton a 7-6 victory over Phoenixville.

***

Ryan Stout recorded five goals as Central Bucks East rolled past Council Rock North, 12-2. Jacob Manion and Michael Ott added two goals apiece for the Patriots.

***

Greg McFadden posted four goals in Archbiship Wood’s 9-6 victory over Father Judge. Colin Bruestle contributed three assists for the Vikings.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Emily Williams collected a team-high eight goals as Pottsgrove edged Pottstown, 14-13. Brooke Saylor added a goal and an assist for the Falcons.

***

Hope Flack scored three goals as Upper Perkiomen overcame a four-goal deficit to beat Upper Merion, 8-7. Bella Carpenter had two goals for the Indians.

***

Caroline O’Hagan tallied four goals in the Academy of New Church’s 8-7 triumph over Lower Moreland. Nicole McCurdy chipped in two goals for the Lions.

***

Tatumn Eccleston compiled four goals and three assists as Hill School topped Friends’ Central, 15-4.

