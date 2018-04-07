Saturday's Pa. roundup: Baldwin softball outlasts Archbishop Carroll in extras

Archbishop Carroll’s Cole Chesnet homered in a win over the Haverford School.

Sam Martin’s game-tying grand slam in the bottom of the seventh set up for Blake Landow’s walk-off single an inning later to lift the Baldwin softball team over Archbishop Carroll, 12-11, on Saturday. Landow’s single knocked in Georgia Dahm, who tripled home the tying run in the bottom of the eighth. Alexis Loomis and Alaina Donnelly each contributed three hits and two RBIs for the Bears.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Marissa McGarrey scored four goals, including the 200th of her career, as Baldwin topped Merion Mercey, 13-5. Oivia Tornetta had 12 saves for the Bears.

Jane Macrae and Celia Meyer combined for nine goals as Germantown Friends defeated St. Helen/St. Katherine (Eng.), 12-6.

In the second game of a doubleheader for Germantown Friends, Celia Meyer recorded game-high five goals in a 15-7 triumph over Seton LaSalle (Pitt.). Corin Grady stopped nine shots in net for the Tigers.

Eva Kinnel and Sara Matson scored four goals apiece as George School rolled past Delco Christian, 11-1.

Greta Stahl posted seven goals and two assists to lead Harriton over George Walton Comp (Ga.), 18-5. Katelin Williams added three goals for the Rams, who are 4-0 to begin the season.

Sydney Tornetta had five goals as Methacton blanked Council Rock South, 11-0. Rachel O’Toole made five saves to earn the shutout.

Baseball

Sam Siani doubled and scored three runs in Penn Charter’s 4-2 victory over Shipley. Demetrius DeRamus added two hits, including a triple for the Quakers. Tommy Snipes saved Will Samuel’s win.

The Cossetti brothers, Andrew and Athony, doubled and tripled, respectively, as La Salle defeated Holy Ghost Prep, 9-5.

Anthony Giordano struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings to lead Archbishop Ryan past Lansdale Catholic, 4-3. Pat Kayder triple fueled a four-run first inning for the Raiders.

Chris Douglas went 2 for 3 with three RBI as Methacton came back to beat Hatboro-Horsham, 12-8. The Warriors took the lead for good with a six-run fifth innings. Demetrio Rodriguez homered to support Zack Griffin, who pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win.

Cole Chesnet went 2 for 2 with three runs and a three-run home run as Archbishop Carroll beat Haverford School, 11-1. Alex Cornell struck out four in five innings to get the win.

Carlos Torres breezed through six innings on 60 pitches in Perkiomen School’s 9-1 triumph over Lawrenceville. Jeremy Amaro collected four hits, including a two-run double.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Max Nice posted two goals and an assist as Perkiomen Valley edged Wissahickon, 5-4. Rob Farrington saved 13 shots, and didn’t allow a goal in the second half to preserve the win.

