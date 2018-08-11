Quarterbacks to watch this season in Southeastern Pa.

Here are some of the top quarterbacks in Southeastern Pennsylvania to watch this season:
Aaron Angelos, Springside Chestnut Hill, Sr. – He threw for 1,355 yards and 10 scores while earning second-team all-Inter-Ac League honors.
Jack Colyar, Archbishop Wood, Sr. – A third-year starter, Colyar has committed to play baseball at Duke.
Steve DePaul, Imhotep Charter, Sr. – The North Penn transfer threw for 2,071 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.
Shane Dooley, Father Judge, Sr. – Dooley, who also shines on the hardwood, threw for 1,610 yards and 18 TDs last year.
Drew Gunther, Malvern Prep, Sr. – The Division I recruit threw for 1,667 yards and 18 TDs for the Inter-Ac champs.
Will Howard, Downingtown West, Jr. – The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder has offers from Morgan State, Rutgers, and Yale.
Desman Johnson Jr., Penn Wood, Sr. – He passed for 2,225 yards and 20 scores as the Patriots won the Del-Val League title.
Mallik Johnson, Boys’ Latin, Sr. – The 6-1, 190-pounder is a threat for the explosive Warriors as a passer and a runner.
Zak Kantor, Pennridge, Sr. – Kantor connected on 112 of 213 throws for 1,776 yards and 19 scores.
Brody McAndrew, Neshaminy, Jr. – The second-year starter threw for 1,874 yards and 17 scores last season.
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep, So. – He already has offers from Boston College, Michigan, Syracuse, and Rutgers, among others.
Ricky Ortega, Coatesville, Jr. – He threw for 3,283 yards and 42 scores while guiding the Red Raiders to a 13-2 mark.
Cole Peterlin, Perkiomen Valley, Sr. – He passed for 1,443 yards and 13 TDs for the Pioneer Athletic Conference titlists.
Jack Psenicska, Springfield (Delco), Sr. – Psenicksa threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 25 scores for the 13-1 Cougars.
Jake Ruane, Haverford High, Sr. – He threw for 1,906 yards and 22 TDs last season while directing the Fords to a 9-3 record.
Also in the mix
Jeb Brenfleck, Academy of the New Church, Jr.; Charles Britt, Northeast, Sr.; Brad Bryan, Quakertown, Sr.; Ryan Cassidy, West Chester East, Sr.; Salim Dixon, Martin Luther King, Sr.; Skylor Fillis, Academy Park, Sr.; Ben Gerber, Haverford School, Sr.; Alex Goldsby, Conwell-Egan, Sr.; Kamal Gray, Pope John Paul II, Jr.; Marcus McDaniel, Episcopal Academy, Jr.; Evan O’Donnell, Central Bucks East, Sr.; Connor Patania, Phoenixville, Sr.; Solomon Robinson, North Penn, Sr.; Luke Sprague, Cardinal O’Hara, Sr.; Jalen Sutton-Christian, Imhotep Charter, Sr.