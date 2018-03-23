Abington Heights beats Bonner-Prendie in a bizarre overtime thriller to advance to PIAA state title game

Abington Heights beats Bonner-Prendie in a bizarre overtime thriller to advance to PIAA state title game Mar 19

Constitution, Lincoln both have chance to advance in state high school boys basketball semifinals

Constitution, Lincoln both have chance to advance in state high school boys basketball semifinals Mar 23

Constitution’s Damond Wall shoots for an easy two against MLK High School in the first half of their game on February 1, 2018.

Constitution has been there and done that, while Lincoln is a relative newcomer.

On Saturday at Liberty High in Bethlehem, both will have a chance to head to Hershey if they can win their respective PIAA semifinal games.

Constitution, in a Class 2A contest at 2:30 p.m., faces District 2 champion Holy Cross, which dispatched Math, Civics and Sciences, a familiar foe for the Generals, in the quarterfinals.

In Game 1 of the doubleheader, the District 12 champion Railsplitters meet District 2 champion Hazleton in a Class 6A semifinal beginning at 1 p.m.

Constitution (19-11) is led by senior point guard Damon Wall, a stocky, 6-0, scorer who can takeover the game from the perimeter, penetrate the paint and also facilitate for teammates.

The Generals lost to Sewickley Academy in overtime last season and last won the title in 2015 (1A).

Wall, a first-team All-Public League selection by league coaches, transferred from Doane Academy in Burlington back in December.

Fellow senior Jahmir Marable-Williams, is another 6-0 guard capable of taking over a game offensively by scoring in a variety of ways.

Offensive firepower hasn’t been a problem for the Generals, who have averaged 85 points per game in their 3 victories in these playoffs.

Defensive lapses and coming up with big plays at important times has hurt Constitution, which has impressive wins against Archbishop Carroll and Lincoln earlier this season.

Inconsistency, however, has been a concern for coach Rob Moore’s team.

In contrast, the Crusaders (23-6) from Holy Cross have won 20-consecutive games.

Junior guard Tyler Mozeleski scored 26 points and helped Holy Cross overcome a 10-point deficit in the quarterfinals against, MC&S, which beat Constitution in the district title game.

Senior guard Pat Galvin added 20 points, setting up a quality backcourt matchup with Wall and Marable-Williams.

This one is probably too close to call, but if Wall and Marable-Williams get hot at the same time, which hasn’t happened often this season, the Generals are tough to beat.

Lincoln and Hazleton also have quality guard play, but the 6A semifinal might come down to the big guys down low.

The Cougars (26-1) are led by 6-8 forward Josh Samec, a West Chester commit, who scored 33 points in the quarterfinals against Abington.

Samec is an ultra-talented inside-outside threat who can finish above the rim.

The Railsplitters (24-6), however, have no shortage of versatile, long-armed leapers down low.

Tyree Corbett, a senior who transferred from Frankford in December, plays like a tightly coiled 6-5 spring.

The quick-jumping, lithe lefty had 29 points and 20 rebounds in Lincoln’s impressive quarterfinal win against Neshaminy.

Fellow senior Jahi Randall, is a 6-6 forward who has been in foul trouble of late, but is still dangerous off the dribble, a brut down low and streaky from the outside.

Add junior forward Aseem Luckey, whose 8 points and 11 rebounds helped the Railsplitters when Randall sat against Neshaminy and coach Al Brown likely has the deepest front court of any team left playing.

However, perhaps the most consistent player in Lincoln’s rotation, which can boast 10 to 12 players, is senior do-it-all guard Khalif Meares, the MVP of the Pub’s Liberty division, as voted by league coaches.

Meares, long with fellow seniors Shakeir Morrison and Sanhei Day and junior Emeul Charleston can be dynamite on the defensive end, especially with the relaxed whistles of referees.

Look for Lincoln, which has embraced its underdog role after knocking off Catholic League champion Roman Catholic in the district title game, to advance.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.