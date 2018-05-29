Penn Charter's Mike Siani named Gatorade state baseball player of year

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Penn Charter’s Mike Siani takes a swing during a practice at the East Falls school.

Penn Charter’s Mike Siani, a hard-hitting leadoff man and terrific defensive centerfielder, was announced as Gatorade baseball player of the year for Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior has a cannon for an arm, is a solid gap hitter, is swift on the base paths and in the field, and has an exit velocity of about 100 mph.

Siani, who committed to play at Virginia in his freshman year, is a possible early-round selection in next week’s Major League Baseball draft.

“His impact goes beyond the box score,” Penn Charter coach Justin Hanley said. “He does a great job of representing our team, our school, and the community. He’s a natural leader.”

Siani batted .361 with 25 runs, 19 stolen bases, 11 RBIs, five doubles, and two home runs this season. He had a .509 slugging percentage, .a 495 on-base percentage, and a 1.002 OPS.

The Glenside resident, who is a two-year member of USA Baseball’s 18-and-under national team, batted .405 in Inter-Ac League action.

Former area players chosen as Gatorade state baseball player of year include Penn Charter pitcher Kenny Koplove (2012), Germantown Academy infielder Sean Coyle (2010), Malvern Prep catcher Mike Lubanski (2009), and Kennedy-Kenrick outfielder Chris Lubanski (2003).