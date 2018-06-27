Conwell-Egan's Patrick Garwo commits to Boston College

Junior running back Patrick Garwo etched his name into the Conwell-Egan record books last season. On Wednesday, he committed to playing college ball after next season at Boston College.

Garwo, a 5-foot-10, 200-pounder, finished with 1,879 yards last season, besting Steve Slaton’s school single-season mark of 1,832 back in 2004. For his career, Garwo has 3,037 rushing yards, 41 ground tallies, three receiving scores and an interception return.

Garwo also led the Eagles last season to a semifinal finish in the PIAA Class 3A playoffs, the farthest the school had ever advanced. The junior also had offers from Wisconsin, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Syracuse, among others.